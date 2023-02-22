The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma gives information on how people can attend a free self-defense class in McAlester next week.
1 When is the free self-defense class?
The class will be held Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023, from 5:30 — 7:30 p.m.
2 Where will the class be held?
The two-hour class will be held at the McAlester Community Center, 3274 Afullota Hina, in McAlester.
3 Who can attend the class?
The class is open to anyone 12 years old and older. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.
4 What will be taught at the class?
Participants can expect to learn easy to remember techniques that will help them feel safer and enable them to better defend themselves in a violent situation. No previous experience is required, and all techniques can be adjusted to accommodate physical abilities.
Participants will need to dress comfortably.
5 Who can I contact for further information?
People with questions about the class can contact Melanie Carrell at 918-302-0052 or by email at mlcarrell@cnhsa.com
—Derrick James
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.