With local high school sports ramping up, the Better Business Bureau gives information on the latest scams involving fake sports streaming links posted on social media.
1 How does the scam work?
You want to watch the local high school’s football game, or your niece’s travel softball team is playing in a tournament out of state.
You search on social media to find a link where the game might be streamed, and sure enough, a fan has put in a link where you can go to watch for free! It’s almost time for the game to start, so you eagerly click the link.
The next screen asks you to sign up for the streaming service, so you enter your name and email and then you get asked for a credit card number and potentially more sensitive information.
2 Where are the links posted?
These scammers infiltrate social media with links to fake streams. The posts often will tag the schools which are involved in order to make the post appear legitimate.
The scammers hope the would-be viewer inputs their information and pays to watch the event. The consumer doesn’t get to watch the game because the scammer has not set up a stream. Instead, whatever data they entered may be compromised.
3 What are some ways to spot a fake profile posting a scam link?
On Twitter especially, take notice of account names and photos, which often seem to be random, and look at their follower and following numbers. Low follower counts indicate the account likely was just started. Look at the content of their posts as most are nothing but tweets to stream games.
4 What do I do if I entered my information?
Stay calm. Consumers are not liable for fraudulent charges on stolen account numbers. Monitor credit card and bank statements carefully and if fraudulent charges are found, contact the card issuer immediately.
5 What are the safe ways to stream McAlester athletic events?
McAlester athletic games are streamed on the NFHS Network available at www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/mcalester-high-school-mcalester-ok. McAlester Radio also streams games on its official YouTube page. Several area schools are also a part of the NFHS Network and can be found on nfhsnetwork.com.
—Derrick James
