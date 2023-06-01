The Chickasaw Nation details the tribe’s Summer EBT program for eligible school children in participating school districts in south-central and southeastern Oklahoma.
1 What is the Summer EBT program?
This program allows qualifying families to receive approximately $60 of free food per child per month for May, June and July. Once approved, Summer EBT cards will be mailed to the address provided, along with a list of participating stores. You will also receive a food card and shopping list to help identify approved food items.
2 What makes my child eligible for the program?
Participants must have a child enrolled in a participating school district in grades Pre-K-12 who receives free or reduced-cost meals at school.
3 Does my child have to be Native American to qualify?
This federally funded program is available to anyone; you do not have to be Native American to qualify.
4 What area school districts are participating?
Hartshorne, Krebs, McAlester, Pittsburg, Quinton, Wilburton, Savanna, Kiowa, Haileyville, Frink-Chambers, Canadian, Crowder, Indianola, Stuart, and Tannehill. A complete list of participating schools can be found online at chickasaw.net/SummerEBT.
5 Where can I apply for the program?
An online application is available at chickasaw.net/SummerEBT. Those without internet access can apply by calling 580-272-1178 or 844-256-3467 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.
—Derrick James
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.