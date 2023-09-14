Chili’s in McAlester gives information on the restaurant’s annual golf tournament being held Saturday benefiting St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
1 When and where is the tournament being held?
It is being held at Arrowhead State Park Golf Course, 3657 Main Park Road, in Canadian this Saturday, Sept. 16.
2 How much is it to enter?
The price is $75 per person and $45 for members.
3 What does the price include?
The price includes the entry fee, lunch, and a chance to win door prizes.
4 When are the tee times?
Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
5 How do I register?
Golfers can register by calling Candace at 918-429-8013 or Rose at 918-424-2565.
—Derrick James
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.