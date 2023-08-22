Fisherman’s Haven Kid’s Association gives information about a free fishing tournament being held for kids at Lake Eufaula in September.
1 What is Fisherman’s Haven Kid’s Association?
At Fisherman’s Haven Kids Association, we believe in the power of fishing to transform the lives of at-risk and underprivileged children. Our non-profit organization is dedicated to connecting young individuals with the joys of the great outdoors through our mentoring program centered around fishing.
Why fishing, you may ask? We firmly believe that the act of casting a line and reeling in a catch can do wonders for a child’s well-being and personal growth. It’s not just about the fish; it’s about the life lessons learned along the way. By introducing children to fishing, we strive to instill values such as patience, perseverance, and respect for nature, while providing them with unforgettable experiences that will shape their lives.
2 When is the fishing tournament being held?
The tournament is scheduled to be held Sept. 24 from 8 to 11 a.m. Weigh-in will be from 11:30 a.m. to noon.
3 Where is it being held?
The tournament will be held at Peter’s Point/Nichols Point Boat Ramp on Dabbs Road in Eufaula.
4 Is there an age limit?
Fishing in the tournament is open to kids up to 18 years old split into three categories, 0-6, 7-12, and 13-18.
5 How can I register my child and what is the deadline?
A registration from is available by visiting www.fhkids.org. The deadline to register for free complimentary gifts is Sept. 13.
—Derrick James
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.