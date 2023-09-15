Choctaw Nation’s Behavioral Health gives information on how to participate in the annual Recovery Walk being held next week in McAlester.
1 When is the recovery walk being held?
The walk will be held on Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mike Deak Park in McAlester.
2 Is there an itinerary for the event?
Yes, starting at 11 a.m. participants can create a poster honoring or remembering someone’s road to recovery. At noon, participants will hear from a peer recovery support speaker with a welcome speech at 12:15 p.m. The walk will begin at 12:30 p.m.
3 What resources will be available at the event?
There will be lots of resource booths, free Narcan, awesome goodie bags for participants, and door prizes.
4 Will there be food?
Yes, 6:33 recovery will be serving BBQ sandwiches, chips, and a drink for $10.
5 Is there anything I can pre-register for?
Yes, participants can scan the QR code on the poster to receive a free goodie bag at the event.
—Derrick James
