The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma gives information on how people can order their beef directly from Choctaw Ranches with the new freezer beef program.
1 How much cattle does the Choctaw Nation own?
Across the Tribal Reservation, Choctaw Nation owns and manages over 2,500 head of breeding females and 130+ active sires on 60,000 acres of diverse natural resources. Each and every animal is individually identified by two separate cross-referenced methods (visual and electronic tags) to ensure all ownership, food safety, source-verification and traceability requirements are met.
2 How are the cattle used in the program raised?
We select each sire with a proven, multi-faceted process proven to yield performance-driven feeder calves, functional replacement females and high-quality/high-yield carcasses. Each calf born into our care is weaned, finished and processed within 175 miles of the Nation’s headquarters in Durant, Oklahoma. To ensure the utmost integrity and respect during all phases of production, each animal selected for the Choctaw Beef Freezer Beef Program will be owned (never purchased) and managed by the Choctaw Nation Agriculture Department. Each individual animal will be target-finished at a minimum of 150 days at Xcel Feeders in Watonga, OK. After finishing, they are delivered to H&L Processors in Coalgate, OK – our processing plant which ensures humane, state-inspected harvest and custom fabrication for each animal.
3 What is the average turnaround for an order?
To preserve freshness, the Choctaw Nation will process orders once all sides of beef are purchased. The average turnaround time for a custom order is about 30 days.
Estimated wait time is 45-60 days before our next round of beef will be ready for purchase.
4 How many pounds of meat will I get?
On average, a quarter of beef will result in about 150 pounds of meat, half of beef is about 300 pounds, and a whole side of beef is about 600 pounds. All sizes options offer chuck, arm and rump roasts, ribeye, T-bone, Sirloin and round steaks, hamburger, stew, and chili meat.
5 What is the pricing and what does it include?
Pricing is based on daily market averages and interested individuals can reach out to choctaw.ranches@choctawnation.com for the current market value. A 50% deposit is required at the time of the order.
Current market prices and processing information of May 26, 2023:
¼ beef price range $800-$875, estimated yield is 150 lbs. of meat.
½ beef price range $1675-$1750, estimated yield is 300 lbs. of meat.
Whole beef price range $3250-$3500, estimated yield is 600 lbs. of meat.
The price includes – animal, processing, and packaging. Shipping cost is not included.
When a minimum order of 10 head is reserved and partial payment is received, the nation will provide delivery to the processor. To pay fees and communicate all fabrication and pick-up/delivery needs, please contact H&L Processors directly. Contact information can be found at hlcustomprocessing.com.
