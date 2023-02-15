The AARP gives information on how people can receive free in-person and virtual tax assistance through the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide. More information can be found by visiting www.aarp.org.
1 Can Foundation Tax-Aide help file my taxes?
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers can help with most, but not all, tax returns. If you have an extremely complicated return, such as one that involves a small business with employees, rental income, or alternative minimum tax (AMT), Tax-Aide may not be able to help
2 Do I have to be an AARP member to receive free tax help?
No, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides in-person and virtual tax assistance to anyone, free of charge, with a focus on taxpayers who are over 50 and have low to moderate income.
3 What are my options to receive help?
A person can receive in person help, drop off their returns, or receive help online. A person can also self-prepare and ask questions to an IRS-certified volunteer.
4 Where can I get tax help from the AARP in McAlester?
The AARP will be set up at the McAlester Public Library every Monday from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. through the end of tax season. No appointment is necessary, and help will be on a first come first serve basis. More information can be obtained by calling 918-426-0930.
5 Where can I find a map of other locations?
People can use the AARP’s location finder by visiting www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide/
—Derrick James
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.