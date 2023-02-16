The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation details how people purchase a chance to win an Outdoor Oklahoma Adventure with proceeds raised benefiting wildlife conservation, research, and public hunting and fishing in Oklahoma.
1 How do I enter to win?
Entries are available for $10 per ticket, or $30 for a bundle of five tickets. Please note that a $3 administrative fee is required for online transactions, but you can purchase unlimited entries and other licenses during a single transaction and only pay one $3 fee. You are not required to purchase or have a hunting or fishing license to enter but will be required to purchase a valid license for the adventure you win if required.
2 What are the prizes that will be available?
Available prizes are a deer youth hunt on a 1,700 acre ranch in northwest Oklahoma, a world record paddlefish snagging experience at Keystone Lake, and a chance to win a lifetime hunting and fishing license.
3Where do I go to purchase tickets and what is the deadline to enter?
Tickets can be bought by visiting www.wildlifedepartment.com/outdoorok/adventures and selecting the adventure you wish to enter.
The deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. May 22, 2023.
4 Do I have to have an Oklahoma hunting and fishing license to enter?
It is not necessary to possess an Oklahoma hunting or fishing license in order to purchase an entry for Outdoor Oklahoma Adventures; however, a winner will be required to have a valid license in Oklahoma at the time of the adventure if it is required. Winners must abide by all applicable Oklahoma hunting and fishing laws and regulations.
5 What happens after if I win?
Winners will be notified within two weeks following the entry deadline. A winner has five (5) business days after notification to accept/claim the adventure, otherwise, it will be offered to the next alternate selected in the drawing.
The winners and their companions/guests will be responsible for the proper care and transport of edible portions of harvested fish/game from the adventure back to their place of residence.
Winners are allowed a one-time transfer of their adventure package to other eligible persons.
The winners agree to allow the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) to use their name/hometown in announcing the winner. The ODWC also reserves the right to use photographs and videos of the adventure, including those of the participants, in departmental publications and advertisements.
