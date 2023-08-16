Sewell Animal Hospital provides information regarding this year’s 5K9 Mutt Strutt and Fun Run benefiting PAWS. For more information, contact the animal hospital at 918-423-5100.
1 When and where will the annual Mutt Strut and Fun Run be held this year?
The Fun Run is set to begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by the Mutt Strut at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at McAlester High School, 1 Buffalo Drive.
2 Can participants still sign up for either event up to the day of the race on Saturday morning?
Yes. They can register in advance at Sewell Animal Hospital, 638 S. Main St. or online at www.sewellanimalhospital.com and clicking on the 5K9 Mutt Strutt link.
The animal hospital will be open until 7 p.m. on Sept. 15 for registrations and to hand out packets. Participants can also signup Saturday on the day of the race. Signups for the 5K are $25 in advance or $35 on race day. Aug. 23 is the deadline for a guaranteed shirt.
3 How far is the Fun Run event and is it possible to help out without participating in events?
The Fun Run is 1K in distance. Those who would like to help but do not plan to or are unable to participate in either the 5K9 race or the Fun Run, can take a $25 Cat Nap option.
All race entries and cat nap fees are good for one raffle ticket for a 20-quart Pelican Cooler.
4 Are any special rules in place regarding dogs participating?
Yes. They include a limit of one dog for each adult. Dogs must have a current vaccination tag. Those living in McAlester must also have a current city license.
Dogs must always remain leashed. Retractable leashes not permitted. Dogs must be socialized and friendly with people and other dogs of all sizes. Handlers must clean up after their dogs with disposable bags. Aggressive dogs and dogs in heat are not permitted.
Two contests will be held for dogs following the race at 10 a.m. for the best trick and best costume.
5 How are funds raised through the event to be used?
Funds raised will benefit a medical needs program through PAWS, also known as Partners for an Animal Welfare Society. The proceeds from this race are funneled into a PAWS program dedicated to helping save fur-babies even when their owners can’t afford the care. Unfortunately, times are hard, but the animal doesn’t have to be the one that suffers. This program is designed to stop that situation.
—Derrick James
