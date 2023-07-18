McAlester Public Schools gives information on when new students can enroll in the district.
1 When is enrollment for new students?
Enrollment for new students will be July 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and July 27 from noon to 8 p.m.
2 Where is enrollment being held?
Centralized enrollment for new students will take place in the Lucy Smith Center on the McAlester High School campus located at 1 Buffalo Drive in McAlester.
3 What do parents need to bring?
Birth certificate, utility bill showing physical address, Social Security Card or passport, immunization records or a completed and signed exemption form and a Certificate of Degree if Indian Blood Card (If applicable)
4 Is there a way to enroll students online?
Yes, parents of new students can visit www.mcalester.k12.ok.us and find the families/students tab and click on 2023-2024 enrollment. From there, new students can be enrolled by clicking Enrollment Express at the bottom of the page.
Current students who have not yet enrolled will use PowerSchool.
Parents will then receive an email with further information and instructions.
5 Is there anything that needs to be printed and signed?
Yes, if a child needs to bring prescription medication to school, parents will need to print the appropriate forms, have them signed by a physician and returned to the school.
—Derrick James
