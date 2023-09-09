Kiamichi Technology Center in McAlester gives information on how interested people can bid on a tiny home built by students. More information about the tiny home can be found by visiting www.ktc.edu/auctions.
1 Who built the tiny home?
Students of the construction program at KTC-McAlester built the tiny home as part of a project.
2 How big is the tiny home?
The 280 square foot tiny home has two stories with one bedroom and one bathroom with custom wood cabinets, a butcher block countertop, wood lament flooring, with stain grade trim throughout. The home also has a tile shower, and a counter back splash with a desk cabinet in the living room, a storage loft, and 13 can lights inside and four can lights outside.
The home is set atop a 24-foot-long flatbed trailer.
3 What is and isn’t included with the home?
The home will come with a two-burner stove, an on-demand water heater, a split unit AC and heater, and a 100-amp breaker box. No furniture or decorative items will be included.
4 Can I see the home before I make a bid?
Yes, call KTC-McAlester at 918-426-0940 and ask for Raymond Wilson, campus director, to schedule an appointment to see the tiny home.
5 How do I bid and how long is bidding open?
Bids are made online at www.ktc.edu/auctions. The auction will run through Sept. 29, 2023, at 4 p.m. with a starting bid of $30,123.25. Photos of the home are available on the auction website.
—Derrick James
