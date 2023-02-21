The National Weather Service Office in Tulsa details how to preregister and attend online and in-person spotter training classes offered this year for residents across eastern Oklahoma.
1 Why are the classes important?
Throughout eastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas, trained and dedicated individuals monitor the skies around their communities during severe weather events. These storm spotters provide first-hand severe weather reports to their local officials, and to the National Weather Service in Tulsa, which are used to make critical warning decisions.
2 Who usually take the classes?
Being a storm spotter not only means dedication but also training. Each winter and spring the Tulsa office of the NWS trains members of police and fire departments, emergency management officials, amateur radio operators, and members of the public on spotting techniques.
3 Who teaches the classes and what is covered?
Typically, the training is coordinated by a local group and a NWS meteorologist serves as the guest instructor. The goal of the training is not just to recognize tornadoes, but to have some understanding of storm structure, which in turn better prepares the spotter for the extreme and unusual circumstances. Other topics covered include an update on the latest NWS technology and procedures, ideas for organizing/coordinating spotter groups, severe weather reporting, and important safety considerations.
4 When are the virtual class dates?
March 15, March 20, and March 30. All classes start at 6:30 p.m.
5 How do I preregister for a class?
The training is free; virtual classes require preregistration. The seminars are listed at www.weather.gov/tsa/spotter_training and are open to the public. Choose the session that you’d like to attend, click the registration link, and complete the information requested to register.
In-person classes at select locations are also available and are listed on the website above. Preregistration is not required for in-person classes.
—Derrick James
