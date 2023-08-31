Adrian O’Hanlon II, the City of McAlester public information officer, details how it sprays for mosquitos and offers tips to reduce mosquitos from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
1 Does the city spray for mosquitos?
Yes. The city of McAlester normally starts in early June and sprays through early October.
2 What is sprayed?
The city of McAlester sprays a Permethrin, which is an insecticide that kills or repels mosquitoes. It is sprayed in a 50-micron micromist that spreads out over 300 feet.
3 Where does the city spray?
Spray is distributed from a vehicle going along city streets between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. five days a week. Different areas are covered each trip until the town is covered within a week. Crews then skip one week and then spray the city again because the mosquito hatching period is 3-7 days.
4 What is the most common issue with mosquito problems?
Clean your yard of any leaves and overgrown areas. This helps reduce mosquitos habitat and can remove standing water where mosquitoes lay eggs.
5How else can I get rid of mosquitos?
Clean up and empty containers once a week or throw out any items that hold water like tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, birdbaths, flowerpot saucers, or trash containers. Fill tree holes to prevent them from filling with water.
If you have a septic tank, repair cracks or gaps. Cover open vent or plumbing pipes. Use wire mesh with holes smaller than an adult mosquito.
Use larvicides to treat large bodies of water that will not be used for drinking and cannot be covered or dumped out.
Mosquitoes rest in dark, humid areas like under patio furniture or under the carport or garage. When using insecticides, always follow label instructions.
