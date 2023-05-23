The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma gives information on how youth stickball teams can enter a stickball tournament being held in June at the Choctaw Cultural Center in Durant.
1 What is the Peh Toli Youth Stickball Tournament?
The Peh Toli Youth Stickball Tournament is an opportunity for a day of cultural fun for all ages at the Choctaw Cultural Center located at 1919 Hina Hanta Way in Durant.
2 How many teams will be in the tournament?
The tournament will have six to eight teams made up of members from the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, the Chickasaw Nation, and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. The co-ed teams include ages 13 – 17. Unique to this tournament is that tackling is allowed.
3 Is there an entry fee for teams and spectators?
There is no cost for teams to enter, but May 29 is the deadline for registration. The tournament is open to the public and free to attend. Regular admission will apply when visiting the Choctaw Cultural Center.
4 Who do I contact for more information and to register my team?
For information or for team registration, phone 833-708-9582 or visit chocta.ws/events-stickball.
5 What does Peh Toli mean in Choctaw?
Peh Toli means “just play stickball” in the Choctaw language.
—Derrick James
