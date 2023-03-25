The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma details how Native American high school students can apply for the Project Pehlichi WILL 2023 Summer STEAM Camp held at Jones Academy in June.
1 How will applicants be selected for the camp?
Students in grades 9-12 will be selected by an academic and recommendation process. Students selected will attend this camp for free.
2 What will the camp highlight?
Highlights of the STEAM Camp include: workshops, fun field trips, college trips, cultural enrichment, and more.
3 What days will the camp be held?
Sunday, June 11 through Friday, June 16.
4 Where can I find an application for my child and when is it due?
Applications are due April 7 and can be found by visiting www.choctawnation.com/events/youth-camps/hs-steam-camp/
5 What are some things asked for in the application?
Recommendations from a school counselor, teacher, and a non-family member are part of the application process.
