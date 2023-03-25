Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Visibilities are expected to be reduced to less than one quarter mile by the dense fog, creating hazardous driving conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&