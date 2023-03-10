Keely Kelley, a counselor for Oklahoma Christian Counseling in McAlester, gives information on how girls in the sixth grade and up can join a group where they can share their feelings and grow self-confidence.
1 What is the goal of these groups?
The goals of the group is to provide a safe, inclusive atmosphere for teens to have the opportunity to explore and process their feelings, to feel like they belong to a group, and to grow self-confidence.
2 What made you want to form these groups?
I have seen a trend since Covid within the preteen and teen population of having difficulty with social interactions as well as finding and maintaining friendships. With this group, I am hoping to provide a space for them to feel belonging and help them find the courage to cultivate relationships outside of the group.
3 What will participants in the group learn?
Alongside self-confidence, individuals will also learn communication skills such as how to resolve conflict, ask for help, and how to set boundaries with others.
4 Will these groups be virtual on online?
The groups will be in person at Oklahoma Christian Counseling located at 104 E. Carl Albert Pkwy. McAlester, OK 74501. The 10th grade to 12th grade group will meet on Mondays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on a biweekly basis beginning on March 13th. The 6th to 9th grade group will meet on Fridays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on a biweekly basis beginning on March 17th.
5 How can participants apply to be a part of the group?
Participants can email keely@oklahomacc.com or text 918-982-6790.
—Derrick James
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.