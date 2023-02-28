Kiamichi Electric Cooperative and Oklahoma’s Electric Cooperatives gives information on how local students in the eighth grade can participate in Energy Camp.
1 What is Energy Camp?
Energy Camp is a four-day summer camp designed to help student leaders grow in leadership development through team building and cooperation activities. Campers also learn about one of rural America’s most important accomplishments—rural electrification.
2 What happens at Energy Camp?
Energy Camp has something exciting for everyone! Whether you’re the most outgoing individual or maybe a more reserved person, you will have a great time at Energy Camp.
Here are just a few of the fun activities:
Hear from amazing leadership motivational speakers, participate in various team building group activities, learn the science behind electricity, and be a lineworker for the day.
Campers will have an opportunity to ride in a bucket truck, climb a pole, watch a live electric safety demo, check out an EV car showcase, interact with a robot … and much more.
3 When did Energy Camp begin?
What began as a quest to fill a void in programs offered by Oklahoma’s Electric Cooperatives to young people within their service territories culminated in the creation of the YouthPower Energy Camp.
In 1988, Kenny Scruggs, Rural Electric Cooperative’s Director of Member Services & Marketing, along with Don Crabbe and Patti Glover of the Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives, ventured to Thedford, Nebraska, to evaluate a camp created by the Nebraska Rural Electric Association for juniors in high school. This camp concept was modified and adapted for eighth graders.
Beginning in 1989, electric cooperatives from across the state began conducting various selection methods to qualify students for the camp. Essay contests, speech contests and academic placement were all factors in determining which students would be eligible to attend Energy Camp.
4 How can my child apply for Energy Camp through Kiamichi Electric Co-op?
Kiamichi Electric will sponsor three students to attend. Students can find an application at kiamichielectric.org. Students will also have to record a one-to-two-minute video about the “Cooperative Difference” — how are co-ops unique? The video can also be turned in online.
5 Who can I contact for more information on the application?
For more information, contact Michelle Warmuth at mwarmuth@kiamichielectric.org or 918-465-2338.
More info about the camp can be found by visiting oaec.coop/co-op-difference/youth-community/energy-camp/
—Derrick James
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.