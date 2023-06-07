The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma gives information on how eligible members of a federally recognized tribe can receive a free car seat through The Children Matter – Car Seats Program.
1 Who is eligible to receive a free car seat?
The program will provide car seats for children who are members of a federally recognized tribe. In order to be eligible for the program, households must also meet income eligibility guidelines.
2 How many car seats are available?
There are a limited number of car seats each year and this program is first-come, first-served.
3 What happens after my applications is accepted?
After an application is accepted, a certified technician will come to install the car seat in your vehicle.
4 What are some qualifications and documentation needed?
Car seats will given only to children 8 years old and younger who have a CDIB and an enrolled member of a federally recognized tribe. Applicants must live within the Choctaw Nation Reservation area and meet income guidelines.
Required documents are a CDIB card, birth certificate, proof of residency, and income verification.
5 Where can I find the application?
The application can be found by visiting chahtaachvffa.choctawnation.com and clicking the Children Matter – Car Seats link.
—Derrick James
