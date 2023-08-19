The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma gives information on how eligible Choctaw tribal members can win $2,500 by attending the Labor Day Festival in Tvshka Homma.
1 How many giveaways will happen at the Labor Day Festival?
During the Labor Day Festival, there will be three prize giveaways for $2,500 each.
2 How does a tribal member enter the drawings?
Choctaw Nation tribal members who are over the age of 18 and attend the Labor Day Festival during entry dates of 12:00 p.m. through 6:00 p.m. Sept. 1; 10:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. Sept. 2; and 12:00 p.m. through 6:00 p.m. Sept. 3. Submissions will be completed in person during the earning dates above via paper entry forms at the information tent. Entries are valid for the day of drawing only.
3 When will the drawings be held?
Drawings will be held on Sept. 1, during the Royalty Pageant intermission; Sept. 2, prior to the headliner artist taking the stage and Sept. 3, prior to the headliner artist taking the stage.
4 Does the winner have to be present to win?
The prize must be claimed within one hour from the drawing or prize will be forfeited and rolled over to the next drawing time. Winners will be contacted via announcement in the Amphitheater in Tvshka Homma and by phone number listed on entry form immediately following the verification of tribal member eligibility for the drawing. If prizes are still unclaimed on Sunday, Sept. 3, the drawing will continue until all prizes are claimed.
5 Who are not eligible to enter the drawings?
The following individuals are prohibited from winning any promotional drawing: all associates involved in administering the giveaway, the Executive Directors of Communications, Senior Executive Officers, Assistant Chief, all elected officials and banned guests of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.
—Derrick James
