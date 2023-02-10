The Oklahoma School for the Deaf gives information on how people can sign up for free online American Sign Language classes that begin Feb. 13.
1 Will the classes be live and interactive?
No, the classes will be pre-recorded. Eight lessons will be pre-recorded and released on Feb. 13, 2023.
This is a “go at your own pace” class. Once you are finished with a lesson, you my go on to the next.
2 How long will I have access to the videos?
Until July 31, 2023.
3 Who can attend the online class?
Anyone may attend. Please register at course.ods.k12.ok.us.
4 Can this class be considered a credit course?
No, ASL I and II are noncredit level courses and does not give credit to individuals to interpret.
5 How much does each course cost?
Classes are free to everyone; however, we ask that people that take the course to consider donating to the OSD Foundation. Donations can be made by visiting www.osdfoundation.net.
—Derrick James
