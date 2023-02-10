OSD flyer
By Derrick James | Staff Writer

The Oklahoma School for the Deaf gives information on how people can sign up for free online American Sign Language classes that begin Feb. 13.

1 Will the classes be live and interactive?

No, the classes will be pre-recorded. Eight lessons will be pre-recorded and released on Feb. 13, 2023.

This is a “go at your own pace” class. Once you are finished with a lesson, you my go on to the next.

2 How long will I have access to the videos?

Until July 31, 2023.

3 Who can attend the online class?

Anyone may attend. Please register at course.ods.k12.ok.us.

4 Can this class be considered a credit course?

No, ASL I and II are noncredit level courses and does not give credit to individuals to interpret.

5 How much does each course cost?

Classes are free to everyone; however, we ask that people that take the course to consider donating to the OSD Foundation. Donations can be made by visiting www.osdfoundation.net.

