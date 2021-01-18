The Small Business Association and the U.S. Treasury provide information on how business owners can apply for the second round of Paycheck Protection Program loans.
1. How is the second round of PPP loans different than the first?
One of the biggest changes with the new PPP is that Congress made funding available to businesses that had previously received a PPP loan. Borrowers are eligible for a second-draw PPP loan of up to $2 million, provided they have:
• 300 or fewer employees.
• Used or will use the full amount of their first PPP loan on or before the expected date for the second PPP loan to be disbursed to the borrower. The IFR also clarifies that the borrower must have spent the full amount of the first PPP loan on eligible expenses.
• Experienced a revenue reduction of 25% or more in all or part of 2020 compared with all or part of 2019. This is calculated by comparing gross receipts in any 2020 quarter with an applicable quarter in 2019, or, in a provision added in the IFR, a borrower that was in operation for all four quarters of 2019 can submit copies of annual tax forms that show a reduction in annual receipts of 25% or greater in 2020 compared with 2019.
2. Can a business that did not receive the first round of loans receive the second?
The Economic Aid Act makes first-draw PPP loans available to borrowers that were in operation on Feb. 15, 2020, and come from one of the following groups:
Businesses with 500 or fewer employees that are eligible for other SBA 7(a) loans; Sole proprietors, independent contractors, and eligible self-employed individuals, not-for-profits, including churches, accommodation and food services operations with fewer than 500 employees per physical location; sec. 501(c)(6) business leagues, such as chambers of commerce, visitors’ bureaus, etc., and “destination marketing organizations” that have 300 or fewer employees and do not receive more than 15% of receipts from lobbying.
In a change from the original PPP, publicly traded companies and businesses controlled, either directly or indirectly, by the president, vice president, head of executive departments, and members of Congress are not eligible for PPP loans.
3. What can the loans be used for?
PPP borrowers can have their first- and second-draw loans forgiven if the funds are used on eligible costs. As with the first round of the PPP, the costs eligible for loan forgiveness in the revised PPP include payroll, rent, covered mortgage interest, and utilities. In addition, the following costs are now eligible:
Covered worker protection and facility modification expenditures, including personal protective equipment, to comply with COVID-19 federal health and safety guidelines.
Covered property damage costs related to property damage and vandalism or looting due to public disturbances in 2020 that were not covered by insurance or other compensation.
Expenditures to suppliers that are essential at the time of purchase to the recipient’s current operations.
Covered operating expenditures, which refer to payments for any business software or cloud computing service that facilitates business operations; product or service delivery; the processing, payment, or tracking of payroll expenses; human resources; sales and billing functions; or accounting or tracking of supplies, inventory, records, and expenses.
4. Can the loans be forgiven?
Borrowers that receive a PPP loan of $150,000 or less shall receive forgiveness if the borrower signs and submits to the lender a certification that is not more than one page in length, includes a description of the number of employees the borrower was able to retain because of the loan, the estimated total amount of the loan spent on payroll costs, and the total loan amount. The SBA has yet to create the simplified application form but must do so by Jan. 20. The form may not require additional materials unless necessary to substantiate revenue loss requirements or satisfy relevant statutory or regulatory requirements. Borrowers are required to retain relevant records related to employment for four years and other records for three years, as the SBA may review and audit these loans to check for fraud.
5. How can a business apply?
To apply for a second-draw PPP loan, businesses will need to submit documents to verify payroll costs and revenue loss, such as tax forms or bank statements.
Businesses can avoid some paperwork by using the same lender for first- and second-draw loans, provided payroll figures from calendar year 2019 are used when applying for the second loan. Check with the lender to see if it is planning to offer second-draw loans.
Borrowers seeking $150,000 or less don’t need to prove revenue loss when they apply for a second-draw loan but will need to do so to apply for loan forgiveness.
