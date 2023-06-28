The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and the U.S. Department of Agriculture gives information on how eligible seniors can received a monthly benefit for fresh fruit and vegetables.
1 What is the Seniors Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program?
The SFMNP awards grants to States, U.S. Territories and Federally recognized Indian Tribal Organizations to provide low-income seniors with coupons that can be exchanged for eligible foods at farmers’ markets, roadside stands, and community supported agriculture programs.
Eligible seniors in the Choctaw Nation service area can receive $50 in benefits that can be exchanged for fresh fruits and vegetables from authorized area farmers.
2 What is the program’s purpose?
The purposes of the Seniors Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program are to provide fresh, nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables, herbs, and honey through farmers’ markets, roadside stands and CSA programs to low-income seniors; and increase the consumption of agricultural commodities by expanding, developing, or aiding in the development and expansion of domestic farmers’ markets, roadside stands, and CSA programs.
3 What are the eligibility requirements for a Native senior?
Must reside within Choctaw Nation service area. Native Americans at least 55 years of age, verified by a tribal membership card and valid CDIB card.
Disabled persons at least 55 years of age living in elderly housing with congregate nutritional services, proof of SSI.
Income does not exceed 185% of the federal poverty income guidelines.
Provide most recent pay stubs for a 30-day period, current tax returns, current eligibility letter to Indian commodities, or current eligibility letter for SNAP.
4 What are the requirements for a non-Native?
Must reside within Choctaw Nation service area.
Non-Native Americans at least 60 years of age; ID required.
Income does not exceed 185% of the federal poverty income guidelines.
Provide most recent pay stubs for a 30-day period, current tax returns, or current eligibility letter for SNAP.
5 How can I apply for the benefit?
Applications can be found online at www.choctawnation.com/services/seniors-farmers-market-nutrition/ or can be obtained by visiting a Choctaw Nation Community Center.
—Derrick James
