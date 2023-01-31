The U.S. Fire Administration gives tips on how to prevent home heating fires during the winter months. More information can be found by visiting www.usfa.fema.gov/prevention
1 How do I safely use a space heater?
Keep anything that can burn, such as bedding, clothing and curtains, at least three feet away from the heater.
Make sure the heater has an automation shut-off, so if it tips over, it shuts off.
Turn heaters off when you go to bed or leave the room.
Plug portable heaters directly into outlets and never into an extension cord or power strip.
2 What are some tips for a fireplace?
Keep a glass or metal screen in front of the fireplace to prevent embers or sparks jumping out.
Do not burn paper in your fireplace.
Put a fire out before you got to sleep or leave your home.
Put ashes in a metal container with a lid, outside, at least 10 feet from your home.
3 What if I have a wood stove?
Make sure your wood stove is three feet away from anything that can burn.
Have your chimney inspected and cleaned each year by a professional.
4 Are there any tips for a furnace?
Have your furnace inspected each year.
Keep anything that can burn away from the furnace.
5 How can I safely use a kerosene heater?
Only use kerosene heaters from a recognized testing laboratory.
Make sure the heater has an automatic shut-off, so if it tips over, it shuts off.
Refuel your cooled heater outside.
— Derrick James
