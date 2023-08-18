With area schools back in session for the new school year, the Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth gives back to school safety tips for drivers and students.
1 Driving tips
Slow down, drive the speed limit, and stay off your cell phones.
Watch for children who are walking or riding their bikes to school. There are many distractions. Pedestrians can be in unexpected places while they’re traveling to school. It’s very important to be aware of your surroundings.
Never block a crosswalk. If you do, pedestrians will have to go around your vehicle and it could put them in the path of moving traffic.
Do not double park. It can block visibility for pedestrians and vehicles.
Do not unload children across the street from the school.
Yield in a school zone when you see flashers blinking and stop when pedestrians are using a crosswalk or intersection.
Do not honk or rev your engine to scare a pedestrian (even if you have the right of way).
2 School buses
Share the road with school buses. Unpredictable situations can occur and it’s important to create as much of a safety zone for buses as possible.
If you see flashing yellow lights, red lights, or the stop sign arm is extended, all traffic on both sides of the road MUST stop.
Stop at least 10 feet from around the school bus. Allow pedestrians enough room to safely enter and exit the bus.
Never pass a bus from behind. If it’s stopped, they could be loading or unloading children or pedestrians.
3 School Bus Stop Safety Tips for Kids: Teach them to play it SAFE
Stay five steps away from the curb.
Always wait until the bus comes to a complete stop and the bus driver signals for you to board.
Face forward after finding a seat on the bus.
Exit the bus after it stops and look left-right-left for cars before crossing a street.
4 Walking to School
Watch the road.
Use sidewalks whenever it’s possible.
Use marked crosswalks whenever it’s possible.
Never play, push, or shove others when you walk near or around traffic.
Always watch the road, not your phones.
5 Riding Your Bike to School
Ride on the right side of the road, with traffic, and in a single file. Use a bike path or sidewalk whenever it’s possible.
Walk bikes across the street. Use a crosswalk whenever it’s possible.
Stay alert and avoid distracted riding. Turn off your music.
Always wear properly fitted helmets, safety gear, and bright clothing.
—Derrick James
