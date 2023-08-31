Eastern Oklahoma State College GEAR UP students, chaperones, and GEAR UP team members attended the 2023 NCCEP/GEAR UP Annual Conference. Pictured are (front row, left to right) LaDonna Baldwin, Brooke Howard, Madilyn Lovell, Dakota Logan, Amanda Wooley, Rodrigo Sanchez, Diego Sanchez, Tara Martin, (row 2) Denise Lovell, Tonya White, Deiondra Howard, Hutch Perry, Jayde Frazier, Alyssa Blackwood, Sayna Romo, Lisa Goddard, (back row) Kasandra Lovell, Dara Self, Merle Logan, Rene Hurtado, Weldon Harrison, Dustin Wadsworth and Trenton McClellan.