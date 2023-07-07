2023 Choctaw Election Voter Guide

Choctaw Nation tribal members in District 11 can learn more about candidates for the District 11 council seat before heading out to the polls Friday and Saturday with this recap of questions asked by the News-Capital and information from the Choctaw Nation Election Board.
The following submissions from District 11 candidates were reprinted with permission from the Choctaw Nation and the Choctaw Nation Election Board:
Nellie Meashintubby – Candidate
Halito! Sv hohchifo yvt Nellie Meashintubby. I am currently seeking the Choctaw Nation District 11 Tribal Council Seat.
I have lived in the McAlester, OK area most of my life. Education is important to me. Three powerful words that I recall are “Educate or Perish.” I hold a Masters in Behavioral Studies and a Master in Indigenous People’s Law. Being educated in Federal Indian Law is vital while making legislative decisions regarding sovereignty and moving our tribe forward. Since the McGirt decision, we are in a time when our Nation is stepping up sovereignty and we are facing much adversity. Sovereignty is important that we as the Choctaw nation protect and maintain especially in the regulatory area.
I am a proven leader as I was the CEO and Clinical Director for a successful counseling agency for many years. Currently, I have opened another Mental Health and Substance Abuse Counseling agency in a rural area. My work and educational background has given me the experience and knowledge needed to hold this important position within our tribe.
COVID was a hard time for our tribal citizens. We lost many of our people. It was a blessing when the federal government approved the CARES and ARPA funds to flow through the tribes to assist them in taking care of their citizens, as well as the functions of the tribe. As your councilwoman, I would ensure that our tribal citizens continue to receive food security, housing, and economic assistance.
Our tribe has prospered in many areas. It is important that we continue to move forward and diversify our businesses. Creating and providing jobs for our tribal citizens in all areas of employment including upper management is necessary for the well-being of our tribal citizens. As the tribe prospers so should our tribal citizens and it should be reflected in the lives of our tribal citizens. Transparency and accountability are vital to a successful working government which I believe tribal citizens deserve.
Traditionally, Choctaws were a matrilineal tribe. The matriarchs were a respected component of the tribe and integral to making decisions for the tribe. Bringing balance back to the Choctaw Nation would greatly benefit our tribe and tribal citizens.
I will be a VOICE for our people as I have successfully advocated for change within our Indian Education programs both at the local and state levels.
Our elders and youth should be protected. It is essential to help our Tribal citizens that are struggling and in need. Families should prosper with dignity. When we teach our children the culture, language, and traditions then our tribe will remain strong for the next seven generations.
I am prepared to be available and work full time for ALL Choctaw citizens. It is all about the people! I humbly ask for your vote and would proudly serve as your District 11 Councilwoman.
I can be reached at 918-470-4260 or via email: nellie_meashintubby@yahoo.com. Follow me on Facebook Nellie Meashintubby A Voice for Choctaw People. Yakoke!
Robert Karr – Incumbent
I am honored to serve on Tribal Council, meeting the needs of Choctaw tribal members across District 11 for the last four years. I am the son of the late Robert Edward Karr and the late full-blood Choctaw Betty Amos Karr, the grandson of the late Jefferson Lee Hancock, and Angeline Moore, both original enrollees of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.
When I first asked for your vote in 2019, I made a promise to you: that I will never forget who I work for, that I will strive every day to make you proud and be your voice for positive change. I have held to that promise, and the last four years have been one of progress, and unified work to strengthen our cultural and community ties.
Knowing that a healthy economic future must have a foundation in the physical health of our tribal members, it is an honor to have assisted the development and approval of a nearly 70-million-dollar, 51,000 square foot expansion of our Choctaw Nation Health Clinic in McAlester – which will be completed in FY’24. With the expansion, we will deliver state of the art health care to 65% more patients and will create 56 new jobs to care for our tribal members.
Secondly, a strong future is also dependent on the right start for our tribal members early in life. We are delivering progress as promised, with construction beginning soon on a new child development center, to give our children the right start.
Housing is also a key priority, and over the last four years, we have 58 LEAP homes, 20 independent elderly and 7 affordable housing units for the benefit of our tribal members in District 11.
In my unique roles of serving in our region as both a Tribal Counil Member and previously on McAlester City Council, I have developed and promoted partnerships and a harmonious pathway towards economic development and success. With my education at EOSC, SOSU, Kiamichi Technology, and OSU Institute of Technology and work history of 34 years at Rockwell, Boeing, and Spirit AeroSystems, I will continue to advance our next steps forward as our region continues to secure defense and arial system contracts to deliver even more economic development opportunities for the Choctaw people. I serve on the Kiamichi Technology Business & Education Committee, and the McAlester Defense Support Association.
My wife Tammy and I have been married for 38 years. We have three sons, two daughter in laws, and six wonderful grandchildren.
I’ve worked at Jones Academy, served on a JOM parent committee and Pittsburg County Choctaw Powwow committee. I was instrumental in organizing the District 11 youth stickball team Tvnvp Issuba and for many years have participated in the Choctaw community language classes.
I ask for your continued trust and your vote to continue service as your District 11 Tribal Council Member. For more information, please contact me: 918-318-0959, or on Facebook: Council Robert Karr. Yakoke.
CANDIDATE QUESTIONAIRE:
The News-Capital sent questions to both candidates in this year’s race for Choctaw Nation District 11 Tribal Councilor using email addresses they provided to the Choctaw Nation Election Board.
Here are their answers:
1: Why are you running?
Nellie Meashintubby
“I am running for District 11 Tribal Council to bring positive change to our district and government. There are several areas I can help improve in our District. Helping our tribal citizens is a priority for me. Chahta citizens are unemployed and need full-time jobs that pay a decent salary. What is the reason they are not hired by the Choctaw Nation? Some of our Elders are struggling and need assistance, but are denied services. We have working class tribal citizens who need assistance, but are denied services. We need to hold our leadership accountable and have a transparent government. Transparency and accountability are important with any form of government to avoid corruption. New buildings are nice, but at what expense of services to our people? We would know those answers if we had transparency. Many voters have shared how our current tribal government allows some Choctaws to benefit while oppressing others, and want this to end. Our ancestors fought hard to survive and now our government mirrors the same form of government that tried to eliminate us. Promoting, sharing, and preserving our cultural identity for our tribal citizens while still maintaining our integrity is vital. I will listen and be the voice for all Choctaws.”
Robert Karr:
“It’s been a honor to work on the council of the Choctaw Nation and serve the good people of District 11 the last four years. We need the right person in leadership for this important job. I am running for reelection to continue the growth and progress that has been created in District 11 in my first term. With our dynamic growth in the aerospace sector, my career experience working in the aerospace industry and long-term business contacts, along with service in municipal government, I am uniquely qualified and working to grow more opportunity and funding for our Nation – creating sustainability, and funding for the services and benefits our tribal members deserve. From healthcare, housing, job opportunities, to education, I am honored to work for more opportunity and success for our tribal members.”
2: How will you preserve and defend tribal sovereignty as a council member?
Robert Karr:
“The council has made protecting tribal sovereignty one of our five key goals in our Strategic Development Plan for the Choctaw Nation. We have regular meetings with Chief Batton and our legal counsel to receive updates on sovereignty issues and strategic decision making on how to defend it with state and federal governments — and even in the US Supreme Court. We have meetings with state and federal lawmakers to improve our relationship, to educate and work together on asserting Native American rights and to respect sovereignty that has been given to us by the United States Congress. Preserving our language and culture is very important to me and is vital to protecting our tribal sovereignty. Our language department has started an internship program to support Choctaws to work in the program that immerses them in the language daily to learn to become a fluent speaker then use that knowledge in their homes to teach family members.”
Nellie Meashintubby:
“Tribal sovereignty is of paramount importance, requiring action more than just words. What legislation has been passed in the past four years? The Tribal Council is responsible for making laws that should be best for our people and Nation. I will present legislation to protect our Choctaw people, including our land, environment, water, and children of our Nation. We have to tighten the laws regarding our land, so that our tribal citizens are not losing their land, whether to non-Choctaws or corruption. A sovereign nation governs everything within their boundaries, including the civil regulatory areas such as taxes. Individual tribal citizens are fighting the state tax battle with little or no help from the Choctaw Nation. Civil regulatory covers many areas, and I will present legislation that expands sovereignty for our Nation. Resources are necessary to govern and care for our Nation. I will work to ensure that we are partnering with our fellow tribal nations here at home and across the U.S. with our supporters in grassroots, local, state and US governments that help protect and uphold our tribal sovereignty. I will support legislation presented by other tribal councilors that expands the practice of tribal sovereignty.”
3: What are the needs of District 11 and how will you address those needs?
Nellie Meashintubby
“The needs of our people are first and foremost. Some tribal citizens are denied services when requesting help. Our District deserves a council person who puts the needs of Chahta citizens above their own selfish desires. Our people deserve a council person who will be present in and respond to the Chahta community, such as by returning phone calls. We have tribal citizens that are denied services based on income. Why are we penalizing those working Chahtas? An increase in income guidelines will help our working-class tribal citizens when help is needed. Our elders need speedy appointments, medical referrals, prosthetics, housing repairs, etc., but some are denied services or left with a bill. An 88-year-old elder was kicked off commodities due to a rumor. Is that a reflection of how we take care of our elders? Expanding and improving services for all tribal citizens is needed. The clinic expansion is good for our people. Right now, being assigned a primary care physician can be a yearlong wait. Providing our Chahtas with employment and a livable wage is vital. Educating, training and hiring our Chahta people is necessary within our District. I will work for forward progress, responsible stewardship, and bringing balance back to the Choctaw Nation.”
Robert Karr:
“I am very thankful for the new clinic expansion under construction in McAlester that I have been advocating for since first elected. It will address the needs of our tribal members with specialty services we currently do not have and provide more patient visits. My next term, I will be advocating for some type of urgent care to be opened on evenings and weekends. Right now, if a tribal member has an injury or illness in the afterhours, we have to drive to Talihina which in some cases a local minor emergency clinic could treat. Economic development is also a critical part of our lives here in District 11. I will continue to work with our Choctaw manufacturing plant, the commerce division of the tribe and the city of McAlester to bring more quality jobs and provide a better quality of life for our tribal members. I will continue to support the Choctaw Nation Small Business Development department and our Chahtaprenuer program, advocating for opportunities so more Choctaws can pursue and achieve their dreams of success.”
4: How will you promote transparency between the tribal government and its members?
Robert Karr:
“Along with Chief Batton and the Council we strive to be as transparent as possible. One thing I wanted in my time as a council member was to be more open and transparent about our tribe’s budget process. Specifically, I introduced a plan which was implemented – for our Senior Executive Officers to present their division’s budget highlights during our September Council meeting, before we vote on the next fiscal year budget. Our tribal members appreciated this opportunity not only to hear the overall budget of revenue and expenses, but they also become educated on specific new projects and member services for the Choctaw people the upcoming year. I give updates on tribal government activities to our District 11 seniors every Wednesday at the community center. My office door is always open, I visit with Choctaw families in their homes, and any tribal member can call, email or message me with questions or concerns about the Choctaw Nation.”
Nellie Meashintubby:
“Transparency is important for our tribal government. Chahta citizens make up the tribe. We have tribal businesses. The assets and money earned from all revenue streams belong to the tribal citizens. As tribal citizens, we have a right to know and determine where every penny is spent. I will present legislation that requires transparency within all branches of our tribal government. We have three branches of government which are the executive, legislative, and judicial branches. These three distinct, separate branches of government are to ensure a system of check and balances. If the executive branch controls all branches of government, then we no longer have a democracy but a dictatorship. A comprehensive budget and salaries of all elected or appointed leadership should be published for tribal citizens to view. Quarterly meetings within our district are a must. Tribal citizens have a right to ask questions and receive answers from the leadership. When tribal leadership feels they don’t have to answer the tribal citizens, then we have major issues. Power needs to be given back to the people. Our elected officials have an obligation and duty to our tribal citizens, and I will be available and accountable to all.”
5: What is another issue you hope to address as councilor?
Nellie Meashintubby:
“There are many areas that need to be addressed as councilor. Transparency and sovereignty are major issues. Having fair elections is essential for our tribal citizens. Every candidate who runs for Council or Chief deserves to be given a fair chance. I will support and/or present legislation that will take away bankrolling campaign funds, and identify ethics for leadership regarding endorsements of incumbents during our elections. The chief and tribal council should be neutral and support our voters in electing their representatives. To my surprise, there are no laws in place for campaign donations once the election is over. Should one person get wealthy off donations for a campaign? Term limits are necessary so that tribal citizens have true representation that focuses on them. I will present legislation to have term limits and put it up to a vote of the people. The people need to have a voice and vote when it comes to keeping people in office forever. I will present and/or support legislation to have at least two at-large seats on the Council for our tribal citizens who live outside the Nation boundaries because they deserve adequate representation on the council to address their needs.”
Robert Karr:
"We need to continue to push for more involvement from the tribe and our tribal members in cultural traditions and events. The outreach and cultural departments do a great job of providing camps and activities for our youth. But we need more projects that include adults in district 11. I helped organize a Native American Art & Craft show in 2022 to showcase local artist at our community center, the event was a tremendous success. We are planning another one in the spring of 2024. Also, we would like to see more get involved in the language classes at the center, in the future it would be nice to start having Choctaw hymn singing again, beading and traditional food cooking classes is some things I would like to see happening at our center too.”
HOW TO REGISTER TO VOTE:
Any person who has obtained Tribal Membership as defined by Article II of the Constitution and who has attained the age of eighteen (18) by the date of any election shall be eligible to register to vote in Choctaw Nation tribal elections. Every eligible tribal member must be registered with the Voter Registration Department to vote in tribal elections.
Each eligible tribal member must fill out a Voter Registration form. The information provided on the voter registration form is signed under oath.
Tribal members living inside the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma boundaries must be registered in the district in which they reside and may submit an official ballot as provided in Article XV of the Chief and Tribal Council Election Ordinance.
Non-resident voters may become affiliated with a district of their choice. Once a non-resident voter has affiliated with a district while living outside of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma boundaries, he or she must remain affiliated with their chosen district. Affiliation may change only when a voter moves back within the boundaries of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. Non-resident voters may submit an official ballot as provided in the Chief and Tribal Council Election Ordinance.
Non-resident or unaffiliated voters are only eligible to vote in an election for the Chief and/or constitutional amendments.
Tribal members can register to vote, find a polling location, and get more election news by visiting www.choctawnation.com/elections. Members can also call the election board at 580-642-8600 to register or change a name or address on current voting records.
Same day registration is available at polling locations.
SAMPLE BALLOT:
WHERE TO VOTE:
District 11 voters can vote in person during early voting on Friday, July 7 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Choctaw Community Center located at 3274 Afullota Hina in McAlester.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 8 for the General Election.
Voters may cast a ballot during hours of operation at any open voting location regardless of the district. The voter will provide the Voting Location Board with his/her name and address. The voter must present an ID issued by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (photo or non-photo) showing full name and date of birth or a photo ID issued by another government.
A Voting Location Board member determines the person’s eligibility by locating his/her name on the registry and verifying that such voter has not previously cast a ballot in the impending election. Once the person’s eligibility is proven, the voter is asked to sign the registry. A Voting Location Board member then issues the appropriate ballot. A Voting Location Board member provides the voter a marking pen and directs the voter to a voting booth. When the voter has finished voting, he/she must promptly leave the voting location.
A voter who is able to reach the voting location, but because of a physical disability or infirmity is unable to come inside, can be assisted outside of the election enclosure. The Voting Location Board Inspector will stop processing the voters inside the election enclosure. Voters who have already signed the registry will be permitted to complete voting first. The Voting Location Board Inspector and another Voting Location Member will approach the disabled voter outside the voting enclosure and provide whatever assistance is required. The disabled voter must subscribe to an oath, called a Request for Assistance Form (see Appendix Form E), that he/she is entitled to the assistance. The voter may mark his/her own ballot or he/she may choose to be assisted by a person of his/her choosing, provided that person is not the voter’s employer or an agent of the employer. The voter may also choose to be assisted by one of the Voting Location Board members other than the Inspector. At no time should the ballot box be left unattended.
A voter who is able to enter the election enclosure but is unable to mark his/her ballot because of a physical or visual disability/infirmity or is illiterate and cannot read and/or write, is entitled to special assistance. The Voting Location Board Inspector will stop processing the voters inside the election enclosure. Voters who have already signed the registry will be permitted to complete voting first. The disabled voter must subscribe to an oath, called a Request for Assistance Form (see Appendix Form E), that he/she is entitled to the assistance. The Voter then indicates whether he/she wishes to be assisted by one of the Voting Location Board members or by a person of the voter’s choosing, provided that person is not the voter’s employer or an agent of the employer. Assistance in marking ballots is then provided in the voting booth. At no time should the ballot box be left unattended.
