MUSKOGEE — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced today that ten defendants have been indicted for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine in the Eastern District of Oklahoma and elsewhere. Drug Conspiracy is punishable by not less than 10 years imprisonment, and up to a $10,000,000 fine or both. One of the ten defendants indicted is also charged with firearm offenses carrying punishment of not more than 10 years imprisonment, and up to a $250,000 fine or both. A coordinated law enforcement operation to arrest the defendants charged in the indictment is complete. A copy of the full indictment can be found online at https://go.usa.gov/xAbth.
The indictment alleges the defendants conspired to acquire and distribute amounts of heroin and methamphetamine in Eastern Oklahoma as well as other locations. All ten defendants were indicted for Drug Conspiracy with some indicted for other charges related to the conspiracy such as Possession of Heroin and Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute, Distribution of Heroin, and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime. The indictment alleges the conspiracy began in July 2019.
The defendants indicted are Dennis Dewayne Cantrell, age 30, of McAlester, Oklahoma; Dennis Edward Cantrell, age 54, of McAlester, Oklahoma; Randall Brent Cook, age 41, of Sayre, Oklahoma; Jason Nathaniel Holland A/K/A Shogun, age 39, of McAlester, Oklahoma; Paul Casey Craig, age 46, of McAlester, Oklahoma; Bree Angelica Osburn, age 24, of McAlester, Oklahoma; Michael Moses George, age 40, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Christina Michelle Ketchum, age 31, of McAlester, Oklahoma; Stacie Renee Borrenkott, age 29, of McAlester, Oklahoma; and Parker Bolin Mathiews, age 25, of McAlester, Oklahoma. Cook was an inmate at the North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre, Oklahoma and Holland an inmate at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, Oklahoma. Cook and Holland are alleged to be members of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood (‘UAB”) prison gang. Paul Craig was employed by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections during the time in question.
The charges arose from a joint investigation led by the Drug Enforcement Administration (“DEA”), along with the Bureau of Indian Affairs (“BIA”), the United States Marshals Service, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs (“OBNDD”), the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office, the McAlester Police Department, and the District 18 District Attorney’s Drug Task Force. The investigation was part of and included members of the McAlester & Oklahoma City DEA High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (“HIDTA”) Task Force, which includes several of the above mentioned agencies.
United States Attorney Brian J. Kuester said, “This investigation involves many public safety concerns – distribution of heroin and methamphetamine, gang members, including members of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood operating from inside a prison, and firearms used to further criminal activity. Drug dealers will go to great lengths to further their illegal business interests including, as this indictment alleges, enlisting the assistance of prison guards. Combatting such organizations cannot be done without the cooperation of law enforcement agencies from federal, state, local, and tribal jurisdictions. This investigation has truly been a team effort."
“The arrest of Mr. Cantrell and his associates have undoubtedly made our communities safer and prevented the further destruction that heroin can bring to our neighborhoods in Eastern Oklahoma. The DEA will continue to work hand in hand with our law enforcement partners across the state to ensure justice is served,” said Eduardo A. Chavez, DEA Special Agent in Charge, Dallas Field Division.
“I’m so very grateful for the collaborative efforts of these state and federal agencies. For all of us the bottom line is the safety of our citizens. This investigation will go a long way in ensuring the safety of our communities for a long time,” said District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan.
Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said, “We are thankful to have the opportunity to work in conjunction with the DEA on a high profile drug case such as this one. This will definitely make an impact on our continued fight against illegal drug activity. It is always a pleasure to assist the DEA in any way possible to help fight the drug problem in Pittsburg County.”
“The McAlester Police Department is proud to work alongside the DEA and the other local law enforcement agencies in helping to get drugs and the people that supply them out of our community. We will continue to work diligently to make our city a safe place to live,” said McAlester Chief of Police Kevin Hearod.
A grand jury Indictment does not constitute evidence of guilt. A grand jury Indictment is a method of bringing formal charges against a defendant. A defendant is presumed innocent of the charges and may not be found guilty unless evidence establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
