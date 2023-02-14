The Southeast Oklahoma Library System (SEOLS) held a Graphic Novel Writing Contest in October for all ages. The contest was open to anyone interested in participating. Each of the winners will have their work cataloged and available on their home library shelves for patrons to enjoy!
“I was blown away by the amount of participation we received,” SEOLS Outreach Coordinator Julie Horton said. “We have a lot of patrons who like to read graphic novels and so I was excited to find out there was an interest in writing them too!”
The winner for the 0-12 age category was “Dog Alley: The New Dog” by Lily McNeely from Hugo. Ages 13-18 was a tie between “Curiosity Kills” by Bailey Needham from Quinton and “The Typical Teen Superhero Team” by Alyssa Steffey from Valliant and 19+ was :“The Yella Phantom” by LeAnn Mills from Broken Bow.
Nelda Clark Myers Public Library in Quinton winner Bailey Needham, is 15 years old and said she has been drawing since she was able to hold a pencil.
“I just love drawing and creating different things,” she said.
Needham said she was inspired to draw because she can create a new world.
“The idea of being able to create a different world is what inspired me,” Needham said.
“A world where I could control the mystery and extraordinary characters I imagined.”
Needham’s advice for anyone wishing to become an artist is to not overthink it.
“Don’t be discouraged if you don’t like your artwork,” she said. “Don’t overthink it, just keep drawing because most people will not see your mistakes. They will only see a beautiful piece of art.”
Patrons are now able to check out Needham’s graphic novel at the Nelda Clark Myers Public Library in Quinton.
In addition to books, at the Quinton library, patrons have access to public computers and free Wi-Fi. The creative library staff provides many fun and educational activities for kids and adults and the library website allows free access to downloadable books, movies and music, as well as access to numerous electronic resources such as legal forms, genealogy, language learning, and traditional research, accessible with your library card.
SEOLS provides service to seven counties in southeast Oklahoma and has 16 libraries and a recently added bookmobile.
Each library provides a comfortable and non-judgmental atmosphere conducive to informational, recreational, educational, and cultural pursuits by the people of its area.
Come by and see what your library has to offer you! A calendar of events and all of the electronic resources can be accessed at www.seolibraries.com.
For more information contact the Nelda Clark Myers Public Library at 918-883-4195.
