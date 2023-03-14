McAlester Public Schools is announcing today that Mrs. Krista Curley will serve as the new Director of the Project Prevent grant effective July 1, 2023. The grant is a $3.6 million allocation over the next five years, aimed at enhancing student safety and security, as well as providing increased access to mental health resources. Mrs. Curley will be leading the district in implementing the grant’s objectives, ensuring the continued success of McAlester students.
Mrs. Curley brings with her a wealth of experience, having joined the MPS staff in 2013 as a classroom teacher. She has since served as the Assistant Principal at Puterbaugh Middle School and most recently as the Principal of McAlester High School.
Through the grant, the district aims to enhance mental health resources by increasing the number of counselors and licensed mental health professionals. Mrs. Curley will oversee the addition and implementation of play therapy rooms at three school sites and calming rooms at three other school sites. Mrs. Curley will also work to ensure all MPS staff receive mental health training specific to trauma.
The district seeks to foster stronger relationships with mental health providers in the community, allowing for a more comprehensive approach to student wellness.
“We are confident that Mrs. Curley’s experience and commitment will continue to drive our district’s success,” said Superintendent Dr. Robert Steeber. “This grant provides us with a unique opportunity to further our mission of providing a safe and supportive learning environment for all of our students, and we are excited to have Mrs. Curley leading the charge.”
McAlester Public School District is committed to providing a quality education for all students. The Project Prevent grant is just one of the many ways the district is working to ensure the success and well-being of its students.
