Mount Nebo Baptist Church "A Church of Great Expectations" will be having its Annual Men and Women's Day Program at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1. Special Guest Speaker will be Dr. Ernest and Mrs. Carolyn Jackson of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Pastor Ernest Jackson, Jr. was born in Oklahoma City, OK. He graduated from Oklahoma City University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Sociology and Master of Divinity from Perkins School of Theology, Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas. He was ordained as Deacon and Elder in Full Connection in the Oklahoma Conference of the United Methodist Church. He received an honorary Doctorate of Ministry from the Fellowship Bible Institute of the State of Oklahoma.
Pastor Jackson’s pastoral ministry began in the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church from 1975-1978. Serving in the United Methodist Church began in 1978, serving as Associate Pastor of Christ United Methodist Church, Oklahoma City from 1978-1981. He served as Pastor at Spencer UMC, Muskogee, OK from 1981-1983 before moving to Dallas, TX to attend seminary. While attending seminary, he served churches in the North Texas Conference including Dallas, Grand Prairie, Terrell and completed the building of an African-American Church in DeSoto, TX.
After completing seminary and returning to Oklahoma in 1993, Pastor Jackson was appointed
as Senior Pastor to St. Paul UMC, Anadarko, OK (1993-1995), Christ UMC, Oklahoma City (1995-1997), and Quayle UMC, Oklahoma City (1997-2005). Under Pastor and Mrs. Jackson’s leadership, Quayle’s Disciple Bible Study enrollment and completion increased by 300% and several new ministries were added including prayer ministry, greeter’s ministry and outreach ministry which included ministry for the homeless. Other appointments as Senior Pastor:
Christ UMC, Oklahoma City (2006-2011), Washington UMC, Washington, OK (2011-2016), and Selecman UMC, Oklahoma City (2016-2020).
He is Past Conference Chair, Strengthening the Black Church for the 21st Century (SBC-21)
Served as past member, Board of Directors, Circle of Care, United Methodist Church
Served on the Executive Committee of Local Church Ministry Committee
Served on the Annual Conference Restructuring Committee
Past Conference Chair, Religion and Race, UMC
Past Elected Delegate to General and Jurisdictional Conferences
Served on: the Bi-District Board of Missions and Conference Board of Ordained Ministry, UMC
Community: Presently Dean, Methodist Ministers Alliance, Inc., OKC, Past President
Past Vice President of Concerned Clergy for Spiritual Renewal
Pastor Jackson and Mrs. Carolyn Jackson are the parents of five adult children. Mrs. Jackson is a graduate of Oklahoma City University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business and Master of Business Administration from Oklahoma City University. She serves as Executive Director of Shalom Ministries of the United Methodist Church and just recently completed serving 10 years as a member of the Board of Directors, Circle of Care of the United Methodist Church.
The Program Theme will be "I'm still here, kept by His Love" (John 3:16) This is the first afternoon service that Mount Nebo has hosted sense the pandemic. The church will be doing temperature checks and will have mask available. Mount Nebo is located at 404 S. 7th Street in Hartshorne. Lady Michelle Williams is Women's Mission President, Deacon Rodney Price is Brotherhood Director and the Rev. Aaron E. Williams is Senior Pastor
