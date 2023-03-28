Mount Nebo Baptist Church at Bethlehem in Hartshorne will be observing its 99th Church Anniversary on Sunday, April 2, 2023. The 10:30 a.m. speaker will be the Rev. Cecil Lee, Associate Minister at East Star Missionary Baptist Church in McAlester.
Lunch will follow that service until 2 p.m. The special afternoon speaker and guest will be Pastor Darin Royal and the Union Missionary Baptist Church of Pocola. The theme is “All Things Work Together For Good” (Romans 8:28).
Sis. Michaela Windham will serve as Mistress of Ceremony and Sis. Kathy Price will give a welcome to guests attending the program. Sis. Marilyn Smitherman will read a brief history of the about the church.
Mount Nebo is affiliated with the Central Wayland District Baptist Association under the leadership of Moderator Anthony D. Washington. The church is also affiliated with Oklahoma Baptist State Convention under the leadership of Dr. Anthony Scott.
Sis. Marybeth Neighbors and Sis. Marilyn Smitherman are the anniversary co-chairs. The committee members are Sis. Kathy Price, Deacon Rodney Price and Sis. Pat Windham. The Rev. Aaron Williams is Senior Pastor of Mount Nebo. He is also the Vice Moderator of The Central Wayland District Baptist Association. The church is located at 404 S. 7th Street in Hartshorne.
