Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through September 21. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
Class 6A Division I
School Total Points Prv
1. Owasso (8) (3-0) 40 1
2. Jenks (2-1) 30 2
3. Broken Arrow (2-1) 24 3
4. Mustang (2-1) 12 T4
5. Edmond Santa Fe (1-2) 7 T4
Others receiving votes: Westmoore 5. Union 2.
Class 6A Division II
School Total Points Prv
1. Bixby (8) (2-0) 40 1
2. Stillwater (2-0) 32 2
3. Midwest City (2-1) 18 4
4. B.T. Washington (1-1) 16 3
5. Del City (1-2) 6 5
Others receiving votes: Putnam North 4. Lawton 3. Deer Creek-Edmond 1.
Class 5A
School Total Points Prv
1. Carl Albert (8) (2-0) 80 1
2. Bishop Kelley (3-0) 71 2
3. Collinsville (3-0) 60 3
4. McGuinness (2-1) 55 4
5. Ardmore (1-0) 43 5
6. Sapulpa (2-1) 37 T7
7. Piedmont (2-1) 27 T7
(tie) Coweta (2-1) 27 10
9. Guthrie (3-0) 20 8
10. McAlester (3-0) 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Pryor 7. Tulsa East Central 2. Lawton Mac 1. Noble 1. <
Class 4A
School Total Points Prv
1. Wagoner (7) (3-0) 79 1
2. Weatherford (1) (3-0) 70 2
3. Tuttle (3-0) 59 3
4. Poteau (1-2) 50 4
5. Cache (2-1) 43 5
(tie) John Marshall (2-1) 43 8
7. Skiatook (2-1) 36 6
8. Hilldale (3-0) 21 9
9. Blanchard (1-2) 15 7
10. Cushing (3-0) 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Bethany 7. Fort Gibson 4. Newcastle 3. Grove 1.Cleveland 1.
Class 3A
School Total Points Prv
1. Lincoln Christian (6) (2-0) 77 2
2. Heritage Hall (2-1) 67 1
3. Holland Hall (1) (3-0) 66 3
4. Stigler (3-0) 55 4
5. Verdigris (3-0) 46 5
6. Kingfisher (1) (2-1) 43 6
7. Kingston (3-0) 34 8
8. Perkins-Tryon (1-1) 23 9
9. Berryhill (0-1) 9 7
10. Anadarko (2-1) 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Seminole 5. Mount St. Mary 3. Plainview 3. Lone Grove 2.
Class 2A
School Total Points Prv
1. Vian (8) (3-0) 80 1
2. Jones (2-1) 67 2
3. Washington (3-0) 62 3
4. Beggs (1-1) 52 4
5. Marlow (2-0) 46 7
6. Millwood (1-1) 32 6
7. Adair (2-1) 23 9
8. Cascia Hall (2-1) 17 10
9. Frederick (3-0) 13 NR
10. Sperry (1-2) 12 5
Others receiving votes: Prague 9. Metro Christian 9. Chandler 7. Eufaula 4. Bethel 4. Kellyville 2. Antlers 1.
Class 1A
School Total Points Prv
1. Cashion (6) (4-0) 78 1
2. Pawhuska (2) (3-0) 73 2
3. Ringling (2-0) 63 3
4. Pawnee (2-1) 50 5
5. Thomas Custer (1-1) 44 4
6. Gore (1-0) 42 6
7. Okemah (2-1) 30 7
8. Minco (2-1) 17 T9
9. Tonkawa (2-1) 13 T9
10. Hominy (2-2) 11 8
Others receiving votes: Crescent 6. Wewoka 4. Elmore City 3. Woodland 2. Burns Flat-Dill City 1. Colcord 1. Morrison 1. Texhoma 1.
Class B
School Total Points Prv
1. Shattuck (8) (3-0) 40 1
2. Dewar (3-0) 31 2
3. Davenport (3-0) 24 4
4. Cherokee (2-1) 14 3
5. Alex (2-2) 4 5
Others receiving votes: Canton 2. Velma-Alma 2. Strother 1. Laverne 1. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 1.
Class C
School Total Points Prv
1. Timberlake (8) (3-0) 40 1
2. Buffalo (3-0) 29 3
3. Mountain View-Gotebo (3-0) 22 4
4. Sasakwa (2-1) 11 2
5. Waynoka (3-0) 9 5
Others receiving votes: Midway 7. Tyrone 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.