The McAlester Buffaloes make their first appearance in the Oklahoma AP high school football poll, coming in at No. 10.

Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through September 21. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I

School Total Points Prv

1. Owasso (8) (3-0) 40 1

2. Jenks (2-1) 30 2

3. Broken Arrow (2-1) 24 3

4. Mustang (2-1) 12 T4

5. Edmond Santa Fe (1-2) 7 T4

Others receiving votes: Westmoore 5. Union 2. 

Class 6A Division II

School Total Points Prv

1. Bixby (8) (2-0) 40 1

2. Stillwater (2-0) 32 2

3. Midwest City (2-1) 18 4

4. B.T. Washington (1-1) 16 3

5. Del City (1-2) 6 5

Others receiving votes: Putnam North 4. Lawton 3. Deer Creek-Edmond 1. 

Class 5A

School Total Points Prv

1. Carl Albert (8) (2-0) 80 1

2. Bishop Kelley (3-0) 71 2

3. Collinsville (3-0) 60 3

4. McGuinness (2-1) 55 4

5. Ardmore (1-0) 43 5

6. Sapulpa (2-1) 37 T7

7. Piedmont (2-1) 27 T7

(tie) Coweta (2-1) 27 10

9. Guthrie (3-0) 20 8

10. McAlester (3-0) 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Pryor 7. Tulsa East Central 2. Lawton Mac 1. Noble 1. <

Class 4A

School Total Points Prv

1. Wagoner (7) (3-0) 79 1

2. Weatherford (1) (3-0) 70 2

3. Tuttle (3-0) 59 3

4. Poteau (1-2) 50 4

5. Cache (2-1) 43 5

(tie) John Marshall (2-1) 43 8

7. Skiatook (2-1) 36 6

8. Hilldale (3-0) 21 9

9. Blanchard (1-2) 15 7

10. Cushing (3-0) 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Bethany 7. Fort Gibson 4. Newcastle 3. Grove 1.Cleveland 1.

Class 3A

School Total Points Prv

1. Lincoln Christian (6) (2-0) 77 2

2. Heritage Hall (2-1) 67 1

3. Holland Hall (1) (3-0) 66 3

4. Stigler (3-0) 55 4

5. Verdigris (3-0) 46 5

6. Kingfisher (1) (2-1) 43 6

7. Kingston (3-0) 34 8

8. Perkins-Tryon (1-1) 23 9

9. Berryhill (0-1) 9 7

10. Anadarko (2-1) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Seminole 5. Mount St. Mary 3. Plainview 3. Lone Grove 2. 

Class 2A

School Total Points Prv

1. Vian (8) (3-0) 80 1

2. Jones (2-1) 67 2

3. Washington (3-0) 62 3

4. Beggs (1-1) 52 4

5. Marlow (2-0) 46 7

6. Millwood (1-1) 32 6

7. Adair (2-1) 23 9

8. Cascia Hall (2-1) 17 10

9. Frederick (3-0) 13 NR

10. Sperry (1-2) 12 5

Others receiving votes: Prague 9. Metro Christian 9. Chandler 7. Eufaula 4. Bethel 4. Kellyville 2. Antlers 1. 

Class 1A

School Total Points Prv

1. Cashion (6) (4-0) 78 1

2. Pawhuska (2) (3-0) 73 2

3. Ringling (2-0) 63 3

4. Pawnee (2-1) 50 5

5. Thomas Custer (1-1) 44 4

6. Gore (1-0) 42 6

7. Okemah (2-1) 30 7

8. Minco (2-1) 17 T9

9. Tonkawa (2-1) 13 T9

10. Hominy (2-2) 11 8

Others receiving votes: Crescent 6. Wewoka 4. Elmore City 3. Woodland 2. Burns Flat-Dill City 1. Colcord 1. Morrison 1. Texhoma 1. 

Class B

School Total Points Prv

1. Shattuck (8) (3-0) 40 1

2. Dewar (3-0) 31 2

3. Davenport (3-0) 24 4

4. Cherokee (2-1) 14 3

5. Alex (2-2) 4 5

Others receiving votes: Canton 2. Velma-Alma 2. Strother 1. Laverne 1. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 1. 

Class C

School Total Points Prv

1. Timberlake (8) (3-0) 40 1

2. Buffalo (3-0) 29 3

3. Mountain View-Gotebo (3-0) 22 4

4. Sasakwa (2-1) 11 2

5. Waynoka (3-0) 9 5

Others receiving votes: Midway 7. Tyrone 2.

