McAlester News-Capital staff writer Derrick James was named a 2020 NextGen Under 30 winner.
NextGen Under 30 Oklahoma recognizes individuals who demonstrate talent, drive, and service to their communities. More than 300 other Oklahomans 30 and younger were also selected this year in several categories.
The NextGen Under 30 program was founded in 2010 and has named 1,238 award winners from 7,000 nominees at more than 400 different companies and organizations throughout Oklahoma.
James started as a McAlester News-Capital staff writer in 2018.
He's contributed to the MN-C winning the Oklahoma Press Association's top award for newspapers in the state each of the past two years.
James is an award-winning journalist for his coverage of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper-involved fatal shooting of Mark Schoggins in McAlester, and the shootout and explosion in Talihina in 2018, and more.
He also contributed to award-winning coverage of a county commissioner taking a hammer to remove a police only parking sign near the courthouse, live coverage of a tornado striking Haileyville in 2019, and more.
