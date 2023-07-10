Emerging Leaders of Southeast Oklahoma FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) member Milo Skimbo placed 1st in FBLA Middle School Elevator Speech competition at the 2023 FBLA National Leadership Conference (NLC) held in Atlanta, GA. He received a first-place medallion and national champion banner.
His journey began at the 2023 Oklahoma FBLA State Leadership Conference in Oklahoma City where he placed first in the event and qualified to represent Oklahoma at the NLC. The national topic is given to competitors and they must develop a speech based on the scenario. They must also create and prepare a visual aid (brochure, flyer, etc.) about FBLA Middle School and a business card. Judges ask up to two questions after the speech is completed.
There were 40 competitors in the Middle School Elevator Speech preliminary round at NLC. Participants ranged from 5th–9th grades. Fifteen advanced to the final round. Ten were recognized on stage.
He was also recognized during the Opening General Session as a recipient of the National FBLA Young Leader Award. The award recognizes members with extraordinary commitment to leadership and community service.
Skimbo also received a scholarship to attend the National Leadership Conference. He was one of 50 high school and middle school students who received a scholarship to help offset expenses to the conference. There were 573 applicants.
“The future of American enterprise is bright with leaders like Milo working so hard preparing now to lead tomorrow. We are very proud of him and his FBLA chapter,” said Ryan Underwood, Oklahoma FBLA Executive Director.
Skimbo is a rising 7th grader at John G. Shero Middle School in Wilburton. He is the son of Lindy and Stoney Basden and Oliver Skimbo.
