IDABEL, Oklahoma — Citizens during Monday's McCurtain County commissioners meeting again called for resignations of southeast Oklahoma county officials accused of discussing the lynching of Black people and killing local journalists.
The McCurtain Gazette-News recently reported Sheriff Kevin Clardy, sheriff’s investigator Alicia Manning, jail administrator Larry Hendrix, county commissioners Mark Jennings and Robert Beck and other employees were among county officials on an audio secretly recorded following the commissioners’ March 6 meeting.
State and federal lawmakers have since called for county officials involved to resign, with Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt increasing pressure Friday by saying his legal team is pursuing all avenues to unseat the sheriff. Jennings, a Republican, has already resigned.
County citizens formed a grassroots group, Committee of Justice, to protest the county officials' alleged remarks and seek justice, calling Monday for the McCurtain County Jail Trust to fire Hendrix and again demanding that all those involved resign.
"This is about leadership, this is about accountability, this about men and women standing for what's right, and if we're standing for what's right, we expect our community leaders to obey and protect us," said Lonnie Watson, a Black county citizen. "They're held to a standard and we don't feel that they've held up to those standards."
Beck and Williams were the lone commissioners at Monday's meeting after Jennings quit last week.
Watson told the commissioners that Hendrix is not elected and should be fired through the jail's trust.
"If the jail trust can't do their jobs, then we'll be asking for their resignations as well," Watson said.
Williams thanked Watson after his speech. No county officials responded.
Oklahoma State Conference National Association for the Advancement of Colored People President Anthony R. Douglas, in a statement, called for a Multi-County Grand Jury to investigate the matter and again asked for the resignations of the officials accused on the recording.
Douglas also said Oklahoma lawmakers should block federal money to McCurtain County Sheriff's Department.
Beck and Williams approved removing Jennings from several accounts during the meeting Monday, but declined comment about the accusations and the threats of losing federal funds.
"My statement is no comment," Williams said.
The Gazette-News reported that county officials were recorded while the newspaper was investigating whether they were conducting county business in private. The newspaper also reported Clardy told county officials he went to District Attorney Mark Matloff’s office “to whoop his ass” over a disagreement in a lawsuit.
Bruce Willingham, publisher of the family-owned Gazette-News, has said he recorded the officials after suspicions of open meeting violations, according to multiple media outlets.
CNHI Oklahoma has not been able to independently verify the recordings or the speakers’ identities.
The Gazette-News, which doesn’t have much of an online presence, reported in its Thursday print edition that it released the full audio, a recording that lasts three hours and 37 minutes. A CNHI reporter followed a QR code the Gazette published on its front page that linked to an online Dropbox folder containing the audio recording.
Jennings allegedly talked about running a military tank into the newspaper building, conducted county business outside of a meeting, and said he would run for sheriff if he could take a “Black guy and whoop their ass and throw them in the cell.”
“Yeah, it’s not like that no more,” Clardy allegedly responded.
The four McCurtain County officials have not responded to messages left seeking comment, but a message posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook page last week noted that officials were investigating the journalist who recorded them for potential violations of state law. They did not deny the comments alleged by the newspaper, but claimed, without proof, that the recording had been altered.
Clardy can’t be forced to resign unless he’s been found to have violated one of several provisions of state law, according to information provided by the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma.
State law lays out eight provisions that allow for elected county officials to be removed against their will. Those include habitual or willful neglect of duty, gross partiality, oppression, corruption, extortion or willful overcharge of fees, willful maladministration, habitual drunkenness, and failure to account for public funds or property.
A grand jury may present an accusation to district court in the county in which the official serves. After it is received, the district judge must turn it over to the local district attorney, who then must give a copy to the accused elected official, according to state law.
That official is then required to appear before a district court and answer the accusation. If the official denies it, the court must hold a trial. If convicted, the court must order the defendant be removed from office.
Supporters said existing law is written to protect elected officials from being removed for political reasons.
Clardy apparently ran unopposed in 2020 after handily winning his initial election in 2016 as a Democrat.
State officials ramped up pressure on Clardy, and two of his employees to resign because they say their alleged comments don’t reflect the values of area residents.
Clardy also allegedly criticized Chris Willingham, who wrote more than 30 articles investigating alleged county government corruption in the past two years, according to the paper.
Willingham filed a defamation lawsuit against Clardy, Manning and the county commissioners the same day of the alleged conversation on the audio.
Federal court documents in the lawsuit accuse Clardy and Manning of retaliation against Willingham for a series of stories he wrote investigating claims of misconduct against the sheriff’s department.
Manning also allegedly criticized the Gazette in the audio and told officials she had a “come-to-Jesus meeting” with the district attorney that she described as a verbal confrontation between them.
Republican State Sen. George Burns, who lives in the McCurtain County town of Pollard, said in a statement Wednesday that after he listened the audio recordings containing the “racist, hateful” comments, he told Jennings and Clardy that they needed to resign. He said he also told Clardy that any staff members involved also needed to step down.
He demanded Clardy, Manning and Hendrix “do the right thing and submit their resignations as well.”
The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed involvement in an investigation into the matter. Neither agency released any other details.
CNHI State Reporter Janelle Stecklein contributed to this report.
