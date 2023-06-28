A “serendipitous moment” has turned into a new album, believed to be the first live album recorded at a McAlester venue.
Isaac McClung’s new album “Live at Spaceship Earth” has just been released and is ready for a proper launching at — where else? — Spaceship Earth Coffee in McAlester.
McClung is returning to the venue where he recorded the live album almost a year ago in front of an enthusiastic, appreciative audience.
His “Live at Spaceship Earth” ticketed release show is set for 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, at Spaceship Earth Coffee, 345 E. Choctaw Ave.
McClung is highly anticipating returning to McAlester, where he recorded “Live at Spaceship Earth” on the night of July 30, 2022.
“To come back a year later — as far as audiences go, I couldn’t hope for a better one,” McClung said.
Spaceship Earth co-owner Jeremy Beaver, has already heard the new album.
“It’s a lot of fun to open Spotify and see ‘Live at Spaceship Earth,’” Beaver said.
He recalled the night McClung recorded the album.
“We had a sold-out show that night,” said Beaver. “The crowd loved the show and we did too.
“To be associated with an artist of his quality and his work is an honor for us.”
A Stillwater resident, McClung spoke to the News-Capital by phone from upstate New York, before his return to Oklahoma for his McAlester performance.
He noted Spaceship Earth Coffee isn’t the only McAlester connection to his new album.
“Cory Ford recorded and mixed it for me,” McClung said, complimenting the sound Ford achieved on the recording.
Local artist Dakota Snell designed the album cover for “Live at Spaceship Earth.” He and McClung have known each other since their college days.
“From the very first day I recorded my first EP, Dakota showed up and did a video and took pictures,” McClung said. He said Snell wouldn’t accept any pay for his work that day.
“He’s a huge supporter of mine,” said McClung.
He said Snell videoed his entire performance when he recorded “Live at Spaceship Earth” last year. McClung hopes they can get together, line up the audio with the video performance, and then release some “Live at Spaceship Earth” videos.
“That’s the next plan for me,” McClung said. “A few of those would be cool for those who weren’t there.”
McClung is returning to McAlester so soon after the album’s release last week that he doesn’t think he will have physical copies of “Live at Spaceship Earth” with him when he performs Saturday night.
“I was trying to make it work, but I won’t have them in time, unfortunately,” McClung said.
It is currently available over several streaming services, with some album tracks are already getting airplay, including “I’ll Hope for You” and “In the Morning” as well as a song inspired by Johnny Cash and June Carter.
“Johnny and June” is one people really enjoy,” said McClung. He said he’s been performing the song live for awhile, and he’s had lots of requests to record the song, so he included it on “Live at Spaceship Earth.”
Speaking to the News-Capital shortly before recording the live album last year, McClung said his decision to record it in McAlester resulted from what he called a “serendipitous moment.”
He had just finished playing a show at Spaceship Earth Coffee and while headed home, an inspirational thought struck.
“I was driving back to Stillwater,” McClung said. Looking back on the well-received performance he had just completed that night, McClung thought it would be the perfect venue for a special project.
“I thought ‘I would like to record a live album there,’” he recalled.
The following week, Beaver phoned McClung and asked if he would like to record a live album at Spaceship Earth Coffee.
“It’s pretty great how it turned out,” McClung said.
Beaver agreed. “We were thinking the same thing at the same time,” he said.
McClung said this week Spaceship Earth Coffee was a natural choice for his first live album.
“I think at this point I’ve probably played at Spaceship Earth 20-plus times,” he said. McClung doesn’t know of any other venue where he’s performed as much.
He also spoke of the Spaceship Earth audience during the night he recorded the album.
“The people who were there that night, I hope this makes them feel they were at something special,” he said.
Tickets for McClung’s Saturday night performance are $10 and are available through Spaceship Earth at spaceshipearth.coffee/event/isaac-mcclung-july-2023.
McClung said he felt a little nervous and vulnerable before recording his first live album, performing solo with an acoustic guitar, but the reception he got from the Spaceship Earth audience that night meant a lot to him and put him at ease.
“I’ve never really talked that much,” McClung said of the stories he told during his Spaceship Earth performance about some of the songs he sang.
Now, those stories are included on “Live at Spaceship Earth.”
