McAlester PWA
MANDATORY:DO NOT INGEST THE DRINKING WATER
Due to the potential for contamination following the loss of pressure and the emergency use of non-standard equipment, the drinking water supplied by the McAlester PWA water system may be unsafe for human consumption. Water consumers should not ingest the water, including drinking, food preparation, baby formula preparation, tooth brushing, and ice making, etc. The water may be used for handwashing, bathing, and flushing toilets.
We will provide you with more information when it is available. If you have specific health concerns about this situation, please contact your doctor. This advisory will remain in effect until further notice. Questions concerning this situation should be addressed to: The City of McAlester by calling 918-423-1212.
Address of the PWS:
5200 Waterworks Rd.
McAlester, OK 74501
Further general information can be found at the DEQ website: www.DEQ.state.ok.us
Corrective Action:
The McAlester Public Water Authority is operating in accordance with OAC 252, Chapter 626 and 631, including:
Maintenance of reliable flow with a minimum pressure of twenty-five (25) psi to all parts of the distribution system;
Maintenance of a minimum free chlorine residual (concentration) of at least 1.0 ppm at the point of entry to the distribution system and at least 0.2 ppm everywhere within the distribution system.
Restoring the high service pumps to service and disconnecting the temporary fire engine/high service pump bypass;
After the restoration of pressure to all parts of the distribution system and the disconnection of the temporary fire engine/high service pump bypass, the public water supply is to have at least forty-eight (48) hours of operation while maintaining adequate pressure, maintaining adequate chlorine residuals, and conducting flushing operations to remove water of unknown or questionable quality from the distribution system introduced by the temporary fire engine/high service pump bypass;
The collection of safe bacteriological samples from (5) five points distributed within the distribution system taken on two (2) consecutive days;
Completion of all required corrective actions as stipulated by the PWS Engineering and Enforcement District Engineer or Engineering Manager; and
Proper monitoring and reporting of samples for total coliforms and other analytes.
Continuous flushing and monitoring of water distribution system.
The correction of construction and operational deficiencies must be met within a time period as stipulated by the PWS Engineering and Enforcement Section District Engineer or Engineering Manager.
DEQ will consider suspending the DO NOT USE ORDER after all required corrective actions have been completed, all operational deficiencies have been corrected, and all required follow-up samples have been analyzed as free of coliform bacteria.
