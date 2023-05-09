McAlester’s school board appointed a new member and accepted another’s resignation.
The McAlester Public Schools Board of Education voted to appoint Shawn Johnson as a new member to fill a vacancy in Office No. 1 during Monday’s meeting.
“I just wanted to try to give back to the community and see if I can help out anyway for the school,” Johnson said. “There’s no great agenda, just trying to help out and be involved.”
Johnson replaces Scott Walker, who resigned the seat in March. Johnson grew up in Talihina and said he “moved to the big city of McAlester almost as soon as I could.”
He is married to Karen Johnson, a former longtime teacher and principal in McAlester. The couple’s son, Ben, graduated from McAlester High School and they have another son, Cole, attending McAlester schools.
Johnson is the lead fire inspector and temporary assistant fire chief at the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant. Johnson said he previously considered joining the school board, but couldn’t because Karen was an employee.
Now, Johnson wants to learn more about his new duties and work toward helping the school move forward.
“Right now I just want to learn and then be a good ambassador for the school,” Johnson said.
Board members also accepted Greg Rock’s resignation from Seat 2. Rock was the lone candidate to file for an open five-year term for Office No. 2 and won the seat in December 2021.
“We thank him for his work this past year with us in not only the important task of finding (Superintendent Dr. Robert Steeber), but also all of the other decisions that we’ve had this past year,” MPS Board President Joy Tribbey said.
Rock posted on Facebook that he is moving to Edmond and appreciates his time serving on the school board.
“One of the best things I’ve had the fortune of doing is serving on the Board of Education for this great school district,” Rock said. “I wish them success as they continue the progress that we have set into motion.”
Board members approved opening applications for the District 2 seat through the next board meeting, scheduled for June 12.
Anyone living in District No. 2 interested in serving on the board can request an application from Lori Few via email at lfew@mcalester.k12.ok.us, or in-person at MPS Central Office at 200 E. Adams Ave. in McAlester.
A board seat map is available online at https://www.mcalester.k12.ok.us/280151_2.
Board members shall appoint someone to fill a vacancy, according to 26 O.S. § 26-13A-110.
Oklahoma law states anyone appointed to fill a school board vacancy “in the first half of the term of office for the board position shall serve only until the next succeeding election.” Then, the office will be placed on the ballot for the next regular election.
A new board member appointed to fill the unexpired term shall serve the balance of the unexpired term. This defers from elected members, who shall begin terms at the next regular board meeting after the election.
If a board doesn’t fill a vacancy within 60 days after declaring a seat vacant, the board shall call a special election to fill the vacancy for the unexpired term.
Oklahoma law states eligible candidates must have resided in the district for at least six months preceding the first day of the filing period and be a registered voter at an address in the district for at least six months preceding the first day of the filing period.
Candidates must have received a high school diploma or certificate of high school equivalency.
