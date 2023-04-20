Multiple agencies, private organizations and individuals offer services to address homelessness in McAlester — but not all of them are aware of what the others are doing.
That’s the upshot of a meeting Mayor John Browne called to address homelessness in the city.
Approximately 80 individuals attended the meeting held last Thursday in a conference room at the Kiamichi Technology Center.
Initially 65 chairs were set up for the event, with more chairs added as the number of attendees grew.
Browne said he felt encouraged by the number of people who attended.
“I thought the meeting went well,” Browne said. “It was a great turnout and a lot of good information.”
Browne said he called this first meeting on homelessness for informational purposes.
“The first one was basically educational — people finding out what we have,” Browne said.
“As far as the service providers, very few people are aware of all the services available.”
That’s something Browne would like to change. Some of those attending signed their names and organizations to a sign-in sheet before leaving the meeting.
“We’re going to compile that and categorize it as to providers,” Browne said. He said the plan is to post the information on the city’s website when it is complete.
Plans are underway to hold another meeting with the date still to be determined.
“We will have another meeting in about 30 days,” Browne said.
Browne plans to invite Rich Schauf of the Gospel Rescue Mission in Muskogee to attend the next meeting called to address homelessness in McAlester.
“He sent an email he would like to help us,” Browne said.
The mayor said he also plans to invite Treasure McKenzie, who also works to address homelessness in Muskogee, to the next meeting regarding homelessness in McAlester.
Carol Garvin drove to McAlester from Wilburton to attend the first meeting. She said she worked at the Carl Albert Mental Health Center prior to retiring.
She wanted to learn more about the issue of homelessness.
“I’m real interested,” she said prior to the meeting. “I spoke to a guy at the homeless shelter. It seems they have a lot of good things going on.”
When the meeting began, Browne said “We’re here to talk about homelessness and poverty.” He said he knew the issue of homelessness would not be solved as a result of the meeting.
“It’s a complicated thing,” he said.
“I’ve come to the conclusion you can’t fix it,” Browne said. “You can only improve it.”
In addition to Browne, those on the panel for the meeting included:
• Thomas Curtis, of the Good Samaritan Outreach men’s homeless shelter.
• Joey Clark, of Shared Blessings.
• Tina Adams, of the Hope House McAlester, the women’s and children’s homeless shelter.
• Mike Brown, of Mike’s Club, a private business which helps with issues related to homelessness.
• Kristie Brooks, Region VI director for the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, within the U.S.Department of Health and Human Services. SAMHSA is involved in efforts to advance the nation’s behavioral health.
SAMHSA’s Region VI includes Oklahoma, New Mexico, Texas, Colorado and Oklahoma.
Browne said one of the problems of addressing homelessness is “How do we address this crisis with no funding?”
“We have a city that has a penitentiary, another facility and a jail,” Browne said, referring to Oklahoma State Penitentiary, the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center and the Pittsburg County Justice Center, which includes the sheriff’s office and the Pittsburg County Jail.
He said those who are coming out after discharging their sentences sometimes have nowhere to go.
Browne said this week he hopes to give the collected, categorized list of services available to address homelessness in McAlester to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections to be made available to those who are released from the prisons in the city.
During the meeting, Browne said City Manager David Andren contacted several cities to see how they address their issues with homelessness.
