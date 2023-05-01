McAlester Mayor John Browne proclaimed April 29 as McAlester Lions Club White Cane Day.
The Lions White Cane Day is a day the Lions have to call attention to the challenges that blind and vision impaired persons have.
The day is also used to promote the various programs that Lions have for vision care including diabetic retinopathy screenings, KidSight vision screening for children to detect six ocular conditions that could affect sight, an assistance program to provide prescription eye glasses for individuals unable to pay for them, the Oklahoma Lions Eye Bank to recover corneal tissue from donors for corneal transplants and a global repurposing of used eye glasses for people living outside of the United States.
