Three seniors were recognized as Students of the Month by members of the Wilburton Kiwanis Club. The students were special guests during the club’s Wednesday, January 18 meeting held in the Student Life Center on the campus of Eastern Oklahoma State College.
Danni Martinez was recognized as Student of the Month for November. She is the daughter of Tammy and Danny Mikels. She attends Wilburton High School where she is a member of the Digger cheerleading squad, Purple Pride marching and concert band, FBLA, vocal music, and academic team. She currently serves as flute section leader in band. She has been named All-American cheerleader for three years, named to the National Honor Society, and selected to the Eastern honor band.
Martinez spends most of her time involved in cheer, band, vocal music, and the academic team. She is employed as a lifeguard at the Robbers Cave State Park swimming pool. She plans to attend Eastern Oklahoma State College and then transfer to the University of Arkansas to pursue a degree in hopes of becoming a dental hygienist.
Sarah Johnson was recognized as Student of the Month for December. She is the daughter of Rebecca and Jimmy Johnson. She attends Wilburton High School where she is a member of the Purple Pride marching band, FBLA, FCCLA, National Honor Society, and choir. She serves as captain of the color guard in band. She has been listed on the Superintendent’s honor roll, and was selected to the Gifted and Talented program.
Johnson attends Red Oak First Assembly of God Church. Her hobbies include running, signing, crocheting, and the color guard. She plans to attend college upon graduation to pursue a bachelor’s degree. She is undecided on a major.
Isaac Johnson was recognized as Student of the Month for December. Johnson is the son of Julia and Logan Johnson. He attends Wilburton High School where is a member of the Digger track team, FCA, FCCLA, and FBLA. He serves as a captain for the track team and as a student leadership committee representative. He was selected as the MVP in track has received the outstanding field award in track twice.
Johnson’s hobbies include fishing, hunting, hanging out with friends, traveling, and encouraging others. He plans to attend Southeastern Oklahoma State University upon graduation to pursue a degree in aviation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.