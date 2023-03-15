Martha Martin celebrated her 100th birthday Saturday, Feb. 18. Martha is a resident at McAlester Nursing Center.
Martha’s party was at the Church of Christ at Main and Oklahoma. There were family members that came from Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas.
There were five generations present with about 61 people in attendance.
It was definitely a wonderful day for her with so many of her family members present.
Martha moved to the McAlester area in 2000 from Georgia to be closer to her daughter and husband, Shirley and Gale Donaldson.
Martha’s actual birthday is Feb. 23, 1923. She had a second birthday party at McAlester Nursing Center with the residents and staff.
