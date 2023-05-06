U.S. Marine Corps Major Andrew Manaios is the featured speaker for the annual Armed Forces Day Luncheon.
It’s set for 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 5, at the Scottish Rite Temple at the corner of Second Street and Adams Avenue.
The AFD Luncheon will be followed by the annual Armed Forces Day Parade set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, in downtown McAlester.
Major Manaois commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corp in December 2008.
After graduating from The Basic School and Infantry Officer Course, he checked into 1st Battalion, 7th Marines.
As a rifle platoon commander he deployed in support of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit in March 2010. As an 81mm Mortar Platoon Commander he deployed to Sangin, Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in February 2012.
Following this deployment he served as an instructor at The Basic School, and instructor and Deputy Director of The Infantry Officer Course from 2013 to 2016.
Major Manaois graduated Expeditionary Warfare School in 2017 and checked into 1st Battalion, 6th Marines. As the Weapons Company Commander he deployed in support of the Black Sea Rotational Force in 2018. In 2020 he deployed in support of the Unit Deployment Program as the Battalion Operations Officer.
Major Manaois is the Commanding Officer for Recruiting Station Oklahoma City.
