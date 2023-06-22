This past week I had the opportunity to join retired correctional officers for lunch. This is a loose group that still enjoys gathering and reminiscing about the past but also discussing current events as they pertain to the Department of Corrections.
I found it informative listening as they still understand the challenges our current correctional officers face on a daily basis.
I also attended graduation ceremonies for the McAlester Regional Health Center Residence Program. I appreciate that MRHC hosts these beginning doctors for a three-year residency program. I have attended several of these, and the common denominator is the fact that these beginning doctors do enjoy their stay in McAlester.
I truly believe this is a step in the right direction for getting doctors to locate in rural Oklahoma.
The Capitol is kind of quite as we wait on the Senate to convene in special session. We’re anticipating them coming back June 26 to override the governor’s veto of Senate Bill 26X, which would extend the tribal-state tobacco compacts.
The House will then have to reconvene to take up action on this bill. We already overrode the veto on House Bill 1005X, which extends a motor vehicle registration agreement between the state and tribal governments.
We’re hoping the Senate will vote to override that bill when they convene. We have until July 31 to conclude our special session.
As always, thank you for allowing me to serve you. I can be reached at (405) 557-7381 or by email at jim.grego@okhouse.gov.
