The Ombudsman program advocates for residents of nursing homes, board and care homes, and assisted living facilities. Ombudsman programs work to resolve problems individual residents face and effect change at the local, state, and national levels to improve quality of life and care. Ombudsmen provide information about how to find a facility and what to do to get quality care. Whether through individual contact with residents or systemic advocacy, ombudsmen make a difference in the lives of residents in long-term care facilities every day.
A Long-Term Care Ombudsman:
• Resolves complaints made by or for residents of long-term care facilities
• Educates consumers and long-term care providers about residents’ rights and good care practices
• Promotes community involvement through volunteer opportunities
• Provides information to the public on nursing homes and other long-term care facilities and services, residents’ rights, and legislative and policy issues
• Advocates for residents’ rights and quality care in nursing homes, personal care, residential care and other long-term care facilities
• Promotes the development of citizen organizations, family councils and resident councils
• Long-term care ombudsmen efforts are summarized in the National Ombudsman Reporting System to include the number of facilities visited, the types of complaints handled, and the kinds of complaints filed with ombudsmen.
The Ombudsman Program is supported by local volunteers committed to improving and enriching the lives of older persons living in Nursing Homes and Residential Care Facilities.
A goal of the Ombudsman Program is to have volunteers at each facility in the State to work with the residents, the facility and the surrounding community.
The KEDDO Area Agency on Aging Ombudsman Program provides local supervision and support for the volunteers and additional support is provided by the State Ombudsman Program staff.
Training in skills such as problem solving and communication, information about regulations, the processes of aging and Long-Term Care facilities is provided by the Ombudsman Program for volunteers.
Our next scheduled New Volunteer Training is scheduled for August 7-11, 2023.
If you would like more information about becoming an Ombudsman Volunteer, please contact Shawnna Nixon or Renee Johnson at KEDDO Area Agency on Aging 918-465-2367.
