A former shelter dog from McAlester is getting ready to become one of America’s Next Top Dog Models after winning a nationwide contest.
Courtney Woodison said she got Toby — a red, brindle long-haired dachshund — from the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter in 2020.
“I got him when he was a couple months old,” Woodison said. “I just knew I wanted him.”
Woodison said she was on social media when she came across a post from BARK promoting the contest in October 2022.
“They were offering a $5 coupon for the first 1,000 entries,” Woodison said. “So, I was like, ‘I kind of want the coupons,’ so I entered him.
According to BARK’s post, the company was searching for certain dog breeds, which included the dachshund, described as “goofy, derpy, zesty good boys and girls.”
Another requirement included a unique story that “adds to their personality.”
“They wanted pictures and a little bit about him,” she said. “I did a lot about him because I had so much to say.”
Woodison said she “kind of forgot” about the contest until she received an email telling her that Toby had won because she missed the initial announcements made in January.
“I know he’s an awesome dog, but I just never would have thought; we’ve never won anything in our life,” Woodison said with a laugh.
The company sent Toby and goodie basket full of toys and treats which Toby and his two siblings enjoy.
“Not happily,” Woodison said with a chuckle about Toby sharing his toys. “They love each other. They are best friends. I can’t imagine them not being together.”
Toby and the other nine nationwide winners will be featured on BARK Food’s social media pages. The company has more than seven million followers across all their social media accounts.
The dogs will also be featured in marketing materials for BARK.
Prizes for the dogs included a professional photoshoot, toys and treats, and a cash prize.
According to BARK, the winners were picked by a panel of employees and representatives for the company.
BARK also gave Toby the “most patient puppy eyes” as a dog model superlative.
Woodison said she got her soft spot for dogs from her grandparents, who had seven dogs at one point while she grew up with her parents having four.
She moved to McAlester in 2019 to take care of her grandparents, with her grandfather passing in February, who Toby loved.
“Toby gave him so much comfort in the end, Woodison said. “He was paralyzed, and he was still able to pet Toby, and it just made him cry. He loved him so much; they were best friends.”
She said Toby and her two other dogs are now helping give her comfort after the loss of her grandfather.
“They touch you in a way. They’re family,” Woodison said. “They’re just there for us unconditionally. I love them so much.”
Watch for Toby to appear on BARK’s website, www.food.bark.co, or on the following social media handles: Twitter and Pinterest @barkbox; Facebook @foodbybark, and Instagram @bark.food.
