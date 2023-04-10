McAlester Public Schools received new equipment to support their school meal service program thanks to Midwest Dairy farm families. The new Yogurt Smoothie program offers a delicious and nutritious meal option for breakfast and lunch that appeals to students.
The equipment was provided through an Innovate with Dairy Grant funded by Midwest Dairy, an organization representing the 4,800 hardworking dairy farm families throughout the Midwest. Helping the next generation enjoy the unbeatable nutrition and taste of dairy so they can learn, grow, and thrive is a priority for all dairy farmers.
MPS Child Nutrition Director Mr. Gary Boyd stated, “We were pleased to receive this grant from the Midwest Dairy farm families and appreciate their support for McAlester Public Schools. We’re eager to see the impact the Yogurt Smoothie initiative has on our program.”
