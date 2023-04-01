Odale Brown doesn’t flinch as bees buzz past him while he saunters around nearly 50 hive boxes.
The southeast Oklahoma man served in the military during the Vietnam War, worked for the sheriff’s department for a decade, retired after years working as a corrections officer, and beat skin cancer. Now he enjoys retirement, but keeps busy as the owner of Circle B Farm in rural McAlester.
Brown wears overalls, a flannel shirt, camo jacket and camo ball cap as he checks the boxes for any signs of disease or issues at the boxes. He says “bees change every day” and after a half-century of experience as a beekeeper, he knows it can be challenging for anyone looking to start on their own.
“You’ve got to have a passion for bees — and you’re gonna get stung,” Brown says with a chuckle.
Brown says bees mostly leave him alone unless he’s in their flight path or they view him as a threat.
He uses a veil or a jacket when he checks inside the hives for honey or other potential problems like mites or moths. Brown previously checked hives with limited protection before getting stung on the face — a lesson he says he learned after one experience.
“I don’t like stinging on the face,” Brown says. “That hurts.”
Brown first dealt with bees as a child when his dad would cut down trees to get honey and would sometimes keep bees for a couple of hives.
He first started keeping bees using logs with boards covering the top and bottom, then drilling holes in the sides so the bees could access the hive.
What’s made the biggest difference since he first started?
“The beehive’s the best thing,” Brown says. “And they’re easy to work.”
Brown opens a door and walks into a shop that has walls lined with newly-constructed hive boxes, pest repellent and bee medicine, a few work stations with various tools, cardboard boxes full of hive foundation, and assortments of supplies.
He lifts a lid off an empty starter hive box to reveal five vertical wooden frames. Each frame contains wiring with foundation made with beeswax so bees can start to build the hive.
Bees will fill two frames with their queen and grow their numbers quickly to fill the remaining frames.
Hive boxes have slits or notches on the outside for worker bees to make their daily rounds. Worker bees collect nectar from flower blossoms and other sugary substances, making hundreds of daily trips to carry it to the colony, then use chemicals in their spit to change it into sugars stored in the beeswax comb.
Bees fly from Brown’s boxes a few yards to some mason jar feeders filled with a half-sugar-half-water solution, and to a raised bucket with cattle feed.
Brown says bees will work a 2-mile perimeter from their hive for the best nectar — including the cattle feed, flowers, soda cans, and more.
“The best source is where they go,” Brown says.
Brown graduated from Indianola High School in 1969 and served two years in the US Army in Vietnam as an E-4 military police officer. Then he “got out, got married, lived in town 5 years and then I moved” to the country just north of McAlester where his bee farm sits now.
Beekeepers need to watch for pests — moths, hive beetles, mites and more — and they can’t use chemicals because that will also kill the bees, he says.
Brown says bees also die off from picking up chemicals in their daily trips to get nectar.
“People will spray their yard for those dandelions and that’s their food is dandelion,” Brown says.
Bees and other pollinators support healthy ecosystems and are vital to more than 100 U.S. grown crops with total revenue valued at $18 billion, according to the USDA. Honey bee products and services bring annual value of about $700 million, plus their pollination helps production of fruits, nuts, vegetables, legumes, oilseeds, and forage crops.
But honey bee colonies significantly declined each year for more than a decade.
Experts tied population drops since 2006 in part to Colony Collapse Disorder, an abnormal condition when most worker bees in a colony leave behind a queen with few nurse bees, some immature bees, and lots of food. Researchers attributed the disorder to stressors — pests, diseases, pesticides, toxins, habitat loss, climate variability, reduced species or genetic diversity, and more.
Those declines led USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture to partner with the Land-Grant University System, U.S. government laboratories, and private and non-profit organizations to support research, education, and extension programs advancing pollinator health.
Now about 2.8 million honey bee hives, and no incidents of CCD have been reported in several years.
Brown says some of his bees disappeared over the years, but his best year came in 2012 with 350 pounds of honey on roughly 30 hives.
He says beekeepers in the region looked to share information before Keith Amos and Jim Young started the Southeast Oklahoma Beekeepers Association roughly 30 years ago.
The club meets every last Saturday of the month at Oklahoma State University Agriculture Extension’s Pittsburg County office, where they talk about what methods work for them and what issues popped up recently.
Brown says the club is like a family, with several beekeepers helping him keep his bee farm running during his bout with skin cancer.
“Everybody helps everybody,” Brown says. “And if they need help, I’m a phone call away.”
