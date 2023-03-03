Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes and Assistant Secretary Carla Morris provide more information about the need for trained polling place election workers.
1 Is there a cutoff date to apply as a Pittsburg County election worker?
No, there is not.
2 So workers can continue to apply after the March 7 election?
Yes. We’re always needing workers. They work only on election days.
3 Are there more election dates set for 2023?
The March 7 election is the last big election for the year, but there will be some smaller elections. The next election following the March 7 election will be the April 4 General Election for municipal offices and school board offices.
4 For what positions are applications being accepted?
Applications are being accepted for inspector, judge and clerk for Pittsburg County election precincts. Inspectors are paid $110 per day, while judges and clerks are paid $100 per day.
Training is at the Pittsburg County Election Board office in McAlester. Applicants are paid $35 for taking the training. If there is no training scheduled, we will keep their names and contact them for the next training session.
5 How do those interested in becoming a polling place worker apply?
Applications can be obtained and submitted at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office at 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway, Room 101. Anyone with questions can phone 918 423-3877 or contact the election board online at pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov.
—James Beaty
